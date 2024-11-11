Democrat governors vow to resist Trump as massive deportation operation looms

Democrat governors have come out since Donald Trump's presidential victory to declare they will resist the incoming administration on issues they deem to be out of bounds.

Their declarations come as President-elect Trump has promised to carry out his massive deportation operation on day one of his administration. The deportation operation is in response to the border crisis that was created by the policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was one of the first to indicate she will do everything in her power to prevent Trump from deporting illegal immigrants from her state.

"Every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, our residents, and protect our states and certainly to hold the line on democracy and the rule of law as a basic principle," she added.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker also weighed in.

“[To] women seeking reproductive health care. Immigrants searching to work hard for a better life. LGBTQ Americans looking for welcome and protection. And people with disabilities whose civil and human rights are under attack. Over the years ahead, we'll do more than just protect against the possible reversion to an agenda that threatens to take us backward,” Pritzker said, according to NBC Chicago.

'If you're not going to help us, get the hell out of the way, because we're going to do it.'

"To anyone who intends to come take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans, I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior. You come for my people, you come through me," he added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session in the state legislature to "safeguard California values and fundamental rights" before Trump takes office next year.

"The special session will focus on bolstering California legal resources to protect civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families," the statement said.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive," Newsom explained.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she is going to work with Attorney General Letitia James to "protect the fundamental freedoms of New Yorkers in preparation for President-Elect Donald Trump’s second term" and "to address potential federal legal threats to reproductive freedom, gun safety laws, and other key issues."

In response to the governors' declarations, incoming border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Monday, "I've seen some of these Democrat governors say they're going to stand in the way [of deportations] and make it hard for us. A suggestion: If you're not going to help us, get the hell out of the way, because we're going to do it."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!