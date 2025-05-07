NY school district under investigation after declaring it will defy federal law and allow males in female sports

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights opened a Title IX investigation into a New York school board that issued guidance to its schools to allow students to choose their gender.

According to the federal government, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to inform her that the Saratoga Springs City School District had passed a resolution that defied President Trump's executive order to keep men out of women's sports.

The resolution, passed March 27, was titled, "Affirming Our Support for Every Student."

The document declared that the school district would continue to allow boys in women's sports and facilities, which is in direct violation of the president's order.

'It is a clear violation of federal civil rights law, and of women’s dignity ...'

"Recent federal executive orders and communications targeting transgender students, immigrant youth, and important educational policies are antithetical to the principles of access and inclusion that define our schools and our community," the board stated, falling back on state law as their basis for defiance.

Specifically, the district said it would not only continue to use fake names and preferred pronouns for children, but it would "ensure their right to use facilities and participate in activities and sports consistent with their gender identity."

"The Trump administration has been unrelenting in our effort to ensure that women and girls’ educational experiences are not marred by sex discrimination. It is a clear violation of federal civil rights law, and of women’s dignity, to allow males to participate in female sports and occupy female-only intimate facilities," Secretary McMahon stated.

The Saratoga Springs school district did not stop its guidance at transgender students, however.

The document also reaffirmed the district's commitment to "equity, inclusivity, and diversity," despite federal mandates to phase out such departments in public institutions.

"We will continue to support our educators as they provide age-appropriate, accurate, and equitable education in our schools," the document stated.

Furthermore, the school district said it would continue to shield illegal immigrants from federal law enforcement and declared that "every student" has the right to an education, even if they are illegal aliens.

"Law enforcement officers may not question students on school property except under very specific conditions," the guidance read.

According to a press release, the Department of Education has requested information from the district, which included its written policies regarding male students' access to female teams and locker rooms, as well as district definitions regarding "sex," "gender," and/or "gender identity."



The federal agency also specifically asked for the rosters of any female sports teams that have a male playing on it.

