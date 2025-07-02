NYC last: Alleged scheme gave driver's licenses to Chinese illegal aliens — even if they can't drive

As if the streets of New York City were not already dangerous and crowded enough, illegal Chinese immigrants with few English-speaking or driving skills may be cruising about with a valid license, thanks to a potentially massive scheme allegedly involving a driving school and some corrupt DMV personnel.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Michael McMahon of Richmond County; George Ioannidis, assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations; and a host of other state and federal officials held a press conference to announce some arrests made in connection with an investigation dubbed Operation Road Test.

'Regardless of immigration status, language, and even their ability to actually operate a vehicle.'

According to authorities, T&E Driving School in Queens took to social media to identify residents who speak Fujianese for marketing purposes. Its clients, most of whom are Chinese noncitizens, would then pay anywhere from $1,600 to $2,000 for a driver's license and/or learner's permit.

Staff at the driving school would then allegedly take the required driver's test on behalf of the client. The school also allegedly paid off DMV employees to issue documents and fudge the database.

RELATED: NYC comptroller locks arms with man to prevent ICE arrest: 'Show me your warrant!'

Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

"As alleged, the defendants utilized deceptive social media practices and strategic advertising that targeted and exploited members of the Chinese community and guaranteed individuals driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status, language, and even their ability to actually operate a vehicle," said Homeland Security Investigations New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel, according to SILive.com.

"Our investigation found that T&E Driving School blatantly flouted the laws and procedures that are necessary to ensure the public safety on the road," Ioannidis added.

RELATED: Illegal alien child-rapist remains at large thanks to anti-ICE group: DHS

Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Thus far, two dozen suspects associated with Operation Road Test are in custody, and T&E owner Weixan Tan, 38; T&E secretary Weiwan Tan, 40; and another T&E employee, Winnie Yang, 36, have all been charged.

Others named in the indictment include: Wenfeng Yang, 38, who allegedly took driving tests on behalf of T&E clients; and Edward Tarik Queen, 40; Aji Idicula, 43; and Tianna Rose Andolina, 30, all from the DMV.

"The state employees indicted here sold out not just the safety of their fellow New Yorkers, but they sold out their oaths of office," claimed New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang.

The scandal was apparently uncovered after NYPD received a tip, prompting a sting operation involving an undercover officer who speaks Fujianese. After working with T&E, the officer reportedly received a New York driver's license without ever having taken a scheduled road test.

Officials fear the corrupt scheme — and others like it — may spread far and wide.

"The numbers, as we go through this investigation, as we go through the materials that have been seized, we think that we are going to find hundreds if not thousands of people that have been part of this scam," McMahon said, according to the New York Post.

In addition to the obvious peril posed by untrained drivers who don't speak English, issuing unearned licenses threatens the American public in other ways. Bogus driver's licenses compromise the safety of airports and other high-security buildings that require state-issued IDs to enter, as well as the integrity of U.S. elections.

"We think this is just the tip of the iceberg, to put it simply," McMahon added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!