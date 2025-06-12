'I have a kid!' Anti-ICE protester mocks mother for trying to go to work amid protests

Protesters blocked roadways in New York City this week in an apparent attempt to disrupt daily life for citizens and bring awareness to their anti-immigration enforcement messaging.

Activists blocked traffic in response to ongoing raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in major cities, where agents have continually apprehended illegal aliens. Signs at the protest included, "No one is illegal except Trump," and "F**k ICE," for example.

According to the New York Post, at least 80 demonstrators were arrested on Tuesday night as protests spiraled out of control and activists refused to disperse.

'These people are having their children taken away.'

A male and female protester were captured in one video on Tuesday morning, standing in front of four lanes of backed-up cars using a bicycle to shield themselves. A second woman is seen trying to reason with the activists, asking them to move so she can get to work in order to care for her child.

"I have a kid!" the woman pleaded.



The short-haired female protester then replied, "I know, and these people are having their children taken away."

The mother did not see that as a valid reason to block citizens and asked, "What about my kid?"

"I can't help you," the female protester declared.



Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images

The pair of protesters represented an ongoing issue with activists believing their cause is worthy of disruptions in city centers; in particular, the New York protesters argued that their protest was a valid and peaceful demonstration. The mother retorted that it is not peaceful to block traffic.

In an attempt to play their own politics against them, Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez — who filmed the video — asked the protesters:

"How do y'all as white people feel about stopping a black woman from going to work?"



"Oh no, not work," the male protester said sarcastically. "I care so much," he joked, mocking the mother to her face.

A masked woman soon appeared to confront the mother, who continued to complain about the protesters blocking the road.

A line of NYPD officers pushes back a group of demonstrators trying to block an ICE transport van during a protest outside 26 Federal Plaza in New York USA on June 7, 2025. Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The masked woman was later identified by Hernandez and reporter Andy Ngo as a "morbidly obese reporter" named Talia Jane Ben-Ora.

Ben-Ora posted her own video that evening, labeling Hernandez a "far-right provocateur" who was "following the march and riling people up" as the demonstration moved through Manhattan.

The masked reporter then claimed Hernandez's reporting was "propaganda" as traffic was allegedly stopped for only five minutes.

