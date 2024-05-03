NYPD patrol chief torches Democratic official over her 'garbage' take on removal of Hamas-anointed radicals

The president of Columbia University begged New York City's finest — "with the utmost regret — to come to the rescue of her leftist institution Tuesday after Hamas-endorsed student radicals seized control of a building on campus. The New York City Police Department obliged Minouche Shafik, sending a small army of officers to restore order.

Despite the concern-mongering of ideologically compromised professors and Democratic officials such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the operation was ultimately great success — just not according to Democratic Councilwoman Tiffany Caban of District 22.

For Caban, this fair and nonfatal enforcement of the law amounted to "a horrifying affront to democracy and free speech, and an abject failure of public safety."

Whereas the NYPD exercised incredible restraint when dealing the pro-Hamas radicals at Columbia University, its patrol chief unleashed on Caban over her "garbage" hot take.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell made clear that Caban is a "person who hates our city" and got the facts wrong.

Background

Pro-Hamas radicals illegally camped outside Columbia University for over a week, disrupting classes and making anti-Semitism an unavoidable fixture on campus. In addition to spouting off genocidal rhetoric, they demanded that the university divest from Israel.

When negotiations failed, the university set multiple deadlines for the protesters to clear out. These deadlines went unheeded, prompting the university to give an ultimatum on Monday: Leave the encampment or face suspension. That ultimatum similarly proved ineffective.

Pro-Hamas radicals ended up taking over the university's Hamilton Hall, busting doors and windows inside, barricading the entrances, and scrawling anti-Israel messages on the interior walls.

Shafik ultimately pleaded for the NYPD to intervene, stressing that the "takeover of Hamilton Hall and the continued encampments raise serious safety concerns for the individuals involved and the entire community." Shafik also suggested that "the actions of these individuals are unfortunately escalating."

The mayor gave the radicals yet another opportunity to leave ahead of the police intervention. Hours later, hundreds of police arrived on the scene. Using a mobile ramp system, officers entered the second story of the building and made quick work of the radicals inside.

Outside, scores of officers cleared out the illegal encampment, hauling away the violent radicals who had elected to dig in and fight.

Caban's alternate reality

Tiffany Caban is a radical race obsessive backed by the Democratic Socialist Alliance who has made no secret of her loathing for the police and the rule of law.

In recent years, the "queer" socialist has called for an end to the prosecution of so-called "crimes of poverty"; racial and economic impact analyses for every criminal charge; an end to cash bail; shorter sentences for felonies; and the prosecution of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who enforce federal immigration law in New York.

When running for office in 2021, she handed out "Defund the NYPD" sweatshirts with her name on the back.

Unsurprisingly, when a funded NYPD cracked down on crime this week, Caban was less than pleased.

Following the NYPD's successful removal of the illegal pro-Hamas occupation at Columbia University, Caban issued a statement smearing the police, Mayor Eric Adams, and the university's administration.

"Last night's authoritarian conduct by Columbia University administrators and Mayor Adams' NYPD were a colossal disgrace, a horrifying affront to democracy and free speech, and an abject failure of public safety," wrote Caban.

Caban called the student radicals' anti-Israel protest a "courageous stand" and suggested they should be honored "the way we would if they were Russian or Iranian students."

"Our leaders are teaching students that not only won't their peaceable assembly and petition of government result in a redress of their grievances, in fact it will land them in jail," continued the Democrat. "This is an extremely dangerous lesson to teach, and will come back to haunt those teaching it."

After making what appears to have been a veiled threat, Caban wrote, "Shame on [the political leaders responsible for this crackdown.] Solidarity with the students. Ceasefire now."

Reality check

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell responded on X, writing, "I started to read this garbage and quickly realized this is coming from a person who hates our city and certainly does not represent the great people of NYC."

Chell picked up on Caban's effort to rewrite history and decided he'd try his hand at the "word replacement game."

"Last night's criminal conduct by entitled non accountable students and the support they receive from Councilmember Tiffany Caban is a colossal disgrace. A horrifying affront to democracy and proper behavior from people who are not accountable for their behavior," wrote Chell. "This was an abject failure of how civilized people are expected to behave in society while continually acting like a perpetual victim."

Chell, who previously told Ocasio-Cortez that "good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law," added what appears to have been a note to voters: "Remember everyone, if you want change, seek the change you want by getting involved. Then you know what to do."

The chief posted his response twice. He appears to have deleted the initial post following a pile-on from leftist council members.

Democratic Councilwoman Pierina Sanchez claimed, "This post incites violence against a government official."

Democratic Councilwoman Nantasha William wrote, "Regardless of how you feel and where you stand ideologically this is dangerous and a gross use of an official Government account!"

Failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams wrote, "If you've ever wondered what a Giuliani NYPD would look like with social media, wonder no more..."

