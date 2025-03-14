Video of Obama boasting of slashing government costs resurfaces to haunt Democrats; Musk notes: 'Sounds exactly like DOGE!'

An old video of former President Barack Obama boasting about slashing government costs has resurfaced to haunt Democrats. Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted that Obama in the video clip "sounds exactly like" the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump's administration.

The video is from June 2011, when then-President Barack Obama was touting his administration's "Campaign to Cut Waste."

The Campaign to Cut Waste "will hunt down and eliminate misspent tax dollars in every agency and department across the federal government," the Obama administration promised at the time.

Obama appointed then-Vice President Joe Biden to be the head of the Campaign to Cut Waste.

"I know Joe is the right man to lead them because nobody messes with Joe," Obama said of Biden.

In July 2011, the Obama administration launched the Government Accountability and Transparency Board. The board — which reported to then-Vice President Joe Biden — had a "focus on rooting out misspent tax dollars and making government spending more accessible and transparent for the American people."

Obama stresses in the video, "No amount of waste is acceptable, not when it's your money, not at the time when so many Americans are already cutting back."

Obama warned Americans about "tough" cutbacks.

"Everyone knows that getting rid of the deficit will require some tough decisions, and that includes cutting back on billions of dollars in programs that a lot of people care about," he said.

Obama pointed out that hard-earned American taxpayer money was "paying for thousands of buildings all across the country that no one uses."

Biden stated in the video, "There's a new standard by which the government is going to function from this point on."

"The American people are entitled to transparency," Biden continued. "By that, I mean, they're entitled to be able to figure out where their dollars are going, and they're entitled to accountability to make sure that we're using the dollars for what we said it was for. That's our job, and we take that job very seriously."

"We're not just eliminating fraud and waste," Biden added. "We hope to be instilling an entire new culture that not only our administration, but every succeeding administration will, in fact, pursue."

The full Obama video on cutting wasteful government spending can be seen here.

A video clip of Obama boasting about slashing government spending was posted on the X social media platform, where it racked up nearly 40 million views in less than 24 hours.

Elon Musk shared the video with the caption: "Obama sounds exactly like DOGE!"

Democrats have been exceedingly critical of the Department of Government Efficiency, as well as the significant role that Musk has with the DOGE.

As Blaze News reported earlier this month, 25 Democrats were caught parroting the same script attacking Trump, Musk, and the DOGE.

"Blaze News Tonight" host Jill Savage was joined by Blaze News senior politics editor and Washington correspondent Christopher Bedford to discuss how Democrats will handle recent polling that determined a majority of Americans approve of the DOGE.

