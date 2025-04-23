'The Office' star shoots down MSNBC host over media bias on the economy and immigration under Biden

Rainn Wilson of "The Office" shut down an MSNBC host decrying attacks on the mainstream media from the Trump administration and pushed back with the most damaging recent example of media bias.

Wilson was speaking with Stephanie Ruhle on his "Soul Boom" podcast when she went into a rant about criticism from President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

'Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem.'

Wilson pointed out to Ruhle that 40% of Americans polled said that they don't trust media and asked her to explain why they feel this way.

"Listen, we are seeing a huge loss of trust in all of our institutions," she replied.

"Losing that trust is not an accident. It's by design," Ruhle continued. "You had a bit of a perfect storm, right? President Trump won, and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated, and they're tuning out. And at the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine, because they want you to leave traditional media, and they want you to go to X, which is a bastion of misinformation. There is no fact-checking."

"Right," Wilson said.

"So it's a perfect storm of people saying, 'I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I'm tuning out, disconnecting,' and then you have a force pushing it," she continued. "But even in the last two weeks, what we need to do is just cover what is happening in America."

Wilson responded by explaining that a lot of trust had been lost over the media's bias during the Biden administration.

"This is where I would push back, when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration," he said.

"Here again, I'm not talking about you. I'm talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, 'La la la la, everything's fine,'" Wilson said, mocking the media. "'Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,' and really being Cleopatra, ‘queen of denial.’ Thank you. Boom!"

Wilson's criticism mirrored the attitudes of Americans in polling that showed the immigration crisis and the state of the economy were top worries going into the contentious 2024 election.

Video of the interaction was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

