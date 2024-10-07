Ohio court rejects Haitian nonprofit's request to arrest Trump, Vance over Springfield pet-eating remarks

An Ohio court rejected the Haitian Bridge Alliance's request to arrest Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump and running mate Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio) over claims the two made that Haitian nationals residing in Springfield are eating locals' pets and wildlife.



According to a Saturday statement from Springfield officials, a Clark County municipal court panel of judges found no probable cause to issue warrants or summonses on misdemeanor charges against Trump and Vance, WBNS reported.

'The Court cannot automatically presume the good faith nature of the affidavits.'

The judges noted that "the strong constitutional protections afforded to speech, and political speech in particular," should be taken into consideration.

"The conclusion of whether the evidence and causation necessary for probable cause exists to commence a prosecution of the alleged offenses is best left in the investigatory hands of the prosecution," the judges wrote.

"The presidential election is less than 35 days away. The issue of immigration is contentious," their ruling continued. "Due to the proximity of the election, and the contentiousness concerning the immigration policies of both candidates, the Court cannot automatically presume the good faith nature of the affidavits."

Since the judges ruled against issuing warrants against Trump and Vance, they were required to refer the case to the prosecutor for further investigation.

Judge Stephen Schumaker wrote in a concurring opinion that the case does not require a hearing.

"The Court acknowledges the difficulties of proving a negative. There is significant difference, however, between stating that there are no verifiable reports that a statement is true and proof and/or probable cause that a statement is false," Schumaker ruled. "This Judge has tremendous respect for the officials making the above and similar statements but if any of the officials voiced the opinion that the statements at issue were false, those statements are in the form of opinion."

Last month, the HBA, a group that has received funding in the past from George Soros' Open Society Foundations, filed criminal charges against Trump and Vance, calling for their arrests "stemming from the baseless and malicious comments made against our Haitian community," Blaze News previously reported.

According to the HBA, the politicians "led an effort to vilify and threaten the Haitian community in Springfield."

Guerline Jozef, executive director of HBA, claimed that Trump and Vance inflicted "devastating harm" against the community and were responsible for recent bomb threats and "racially charged threats" in the area.

The HBA's bid cited R.C. 2935.09, an Ohio law that allows private citizens to file an affidavit for criminal charges.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign spokeswoman, previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation, "President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country."

"President Trump will secure our border and put an end to the chaos that illegal immigration brings to our communities," Leavitt added.