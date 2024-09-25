Soros-backed Haitian group calls for Trump, Vance’s arrest over Springfield pet-eating comments: ‘Devastating harm’

The Haitian Bridge Alliance filed criminal charges against Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), on Tuesday over claims they made that Haitian nationals in Springfield, Ohio, are eating locals’ pets and wildlife.



The group has reportedly received funding in the past from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, according to a 2021 press release from the grant-making network.

'President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system.'

The HBA is calling for the arrest of Trump and Vance “stemming from the baseless and malicious comments made against our Haitian community,” the group stated in a Tuesday press release about the filed charges.

“Both Trump and Vance led an effort to vilify and threaten the Haitian community in Springfield. Together, they spread and amplified the debunked claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are eating pets including cats, dogs, and wildlife,” HBA claimed.

According to the group, Trump and Vance “committed multiple crimes,” and it is asking the court to affirm probable cause and issue arrest warrants.

Guerline Jozef, executive director of HBA, accused Trump and Vance of inflicting “devastating harm” against the Haitian community in Springfield.

The HBA blamed the politicians for recent bomb threats and “racially charged threats” in the Springfield area.

“Thirty-three bomb threats have been alleged across Springfield within the last two weeks. Hospitals, schools, universities, and government offices were all evacuated after receiving racially charged threats. Springfield government officials and their families received threats. Trump and Vance’s lies have harmed the Springfield community, and their lies have violated criminal law,” Jozef stated.

“HBA is non-partisan, this is not about one candidate or political party,” Jozef continued. “This is about confronting white supremacy, anti-Black rhetoric, and hate speech that seems to be a constant in U.S. politics and that continues to cause suffering. No one is above the law.”

Subodh Chandra, lead counsel in the lawsuit, said, “The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted.”

Chandra called for Trump and Vance to be “held accountable.”

“Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now,” Chandra claimed.

Vance has previously told reporters that many locals reached out to him, claiming that Haitian nationals have been swiping up wildlife and pets. During recent city meetings, several residents have raised concerns about the approximately 20,000 immigrant arrivals, with the majority expressing frustrations over the uptick in traffic accidents caused by unlicensed Haitian drivers.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump campaign spokeswoman, told the Daily Caller News Foundation, “President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country.”

“President Trump will secure our border and put an end to the chaos that illegal immigration brings to our communities,” Leavitt added.

The HBA cited Ohio law, R.C. 2935.09, which permits private citizens to file an affidavit for criminal charges. However, a hearing must take place before such affidavits can proceed.