Americans in Ohio left in the dust after Biden-Harris immigration policies favor foreign nationals

The Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies and expanded “lawful pathways” have wreaked havoc in many cities nationwide, including the small town of Tremont City, Ohio, within the Springfield metropolitan area.



The administration’s CHNV program has enabled otherwise inadmissible Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan nationals to fly into the United States and receive a two-year work permit. The program allows 30,000 individuals from these countries to enter the country each month.

Additionally, the Biden-Harris administration extended Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants through August next year.

Both of these programs have contributed to a flood of approximately 20,000 Haitian nationals arriving in Springfield, Ohio, and subsequently spilling over into nearby smaller municipalities, including Tremont City.

The administration’s actions have strained the village's resources, led to an increase in traffic accidents, and caused a housing shortage, according to local officials and residents who recently spoke to Blaze News’ Julio Rosas.

Tony Flood II, the mayor of Tremont City, told Rosas, “Words can’t describe how it makes me feel. I’m ashamed of leaders and leadership allowing this kind of stuff to just pretty much invade.”

“My wife works in downtown Springfield,” he continued. “My daughter works right beside her, and I’m scared to death that one of these days I’m going to get a phone call or a visit by a state trooper or something that they’ve been hit. They’ve been rolled over.”

He noted that the number of traffic accidents in the area, especially around Springfield, has increased since the city welcomed the new foreign national arrivals.

“Honestly, it pisses me off that we’ve allowed it to hit this point. I mean, there’s kids getting killed,” Flood added. Last year, an 11-year-old boy was killed and dozens of children were injured when a Haitian driver allegedly crashed into a school bus.

Tremont City Police Chief Chad Duncan told Blaze News that the town has experienced a “major influx” of Haitians.

He said, “None of them have a license, and if they do, they’re temporary permits. Obviously, you can’t drive on a temporary permit in the state of Ohio.”

According to the officer, the increase in accidents could easily “be prevented if everybody would get on the same page, all law enforcement, and start towing these vehicles.”

Duncan explained that the town's law enforcement resources are limited and strained due to the recent population boom.

“We don’t have the capability of keeping up with all of it,” he added, noting that the village has not been provided any additional resources.

Mark Sanders, a Tremont City resident, told Blaze News that the town has been on top of towing vehicles driven by unlicensed drivers, but he noted that Springfield has not. Sanders speculated that Springfield is trying to appear more welcoming and accommodating to the Haitian nationals by not towing the vehicles. He said that he has been hit twice and his mother-in-law once while driving on Tremont City roads.

“The police, they’re almost morally crushed because every day they show up to five, six, seven of these accidents,” Sanders continued. “It’s like the movie 'Groundhog Day.' It’s the same thing over and over.”