Ohio sheriff suggests sending illegal aliens to live at homes with Harris yard signs: 'Write down all the addresses'

An Ohio sheriff recently suggested sending illegal aliens to live with Americans who have Harris-Walz yard signs in their yards.



Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski has come under fire from some local residents for comments he made on his personal campaign account last weekend.

'Elections have consequences.'

Zuchowski wrote, "When people ask me… What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say…write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards!"

"Sooo… when the Illegal human 'Locust' (which she supports!) Need places to live… We'll already have the addresses of the their [sic] New families…who supported their arrival!" he added.

The sheriff's post also noted the immigration crisis impacting Springfield, Ohio, and Aurora, Colorado. Approximately 20,000 Haitian immigrants have been brought into the Springfield area, which previously had a population of 60,000 residents. There have been many reports that the town has been experiencing an uptick in traffic accidents and increased housing costs due to the new arrivals.

Zuchowski, who has served as sheriff since 2021, is currently up for re-election.

While some Portage County residents found Zuchowski's comments amusing, others filed complaints against the sheriff, accusing him of voter intimidation, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

One resident told the news outlet that he submitted a complaint to the Department of Justice, writing, "That sort of doxxing, sanctioned by a gun-toting man with a badge, is downright scary."

Other residents have reportedly requested the Ohio Secretary of State open an investigation into the sheriff over his statements.

Another local told the Akron Beacon Journal, "What that statement was on Facebook was intended for oppression, intimidation, and suppression of freedom of speech."

Zuchowski's challenger, Jon Barber, also reportedly claimed the sheriff's comments amounted to voter intimidation.

"Now it's like you are deciding who you are going to protect and who you aren't if they are not like minded," Barber stated. "I certainly hope the sheriff's office isn't looking up voter registration before he offers to send people out, but people have a right to wonder about that."

The Portage County Republican Party backed Zuchowski, telling the news outlet, "I believe the sheriff's statement is a bit of artistic license getting toward the principal belief that elections have consequences."

"Our sheriffs are elected to stand for the citizens of the county, and Bruce Zuchowski stands for Portage," a spokesperson said.

Zuchowski did not respond to multiple requests for comment from various news outlets.