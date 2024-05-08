'I'd fight him': Sean O'Malley responds to Conor McGregor's 'cocaine' rant after Irishman deletes cheating accusations

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley responded to an online rant posted by fellow star Conor McGregor, who later deleted his accusations of O'Malley using a performance-enhancing drug.

The rant came after it was reported that boxing star Ryan Garcia had allegedly tested positive for ostarine, a substance that has been known to provide improvements in muscle mass and strength, as well as reduced fatigue.

Garcia denied the accusations, saying, "Everybody knows that I don't cheat."

The alleged cheating didn't sit well with McGregor, who went on a trademark X rant, which was later deleted according to BJPenn.com.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted," McGregor reportedly wrote.

The Irishman then accused O'Malley of using the same drug and claimed he would beat both of the fighters up.

"This Ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley — (he) was on that as well. I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full on spar each. Hotel, black forge inn the lot. #letssparomalley and #garcia two little Ostarine heads I'll ride you both like yous are ostriches. Wtf is up. What do you think you are at?" he added.

Days later on his podcast "TimboSugarShow," O'Malley addressed McGregor's comments without mentioning the performance-enhancement accusations. He instead chose a joking rant of his own, accusing McGregor of being high on cocaine when he made the comments.

"Oh, yeah, f*** Conor!" O'Malley jokingly said. "He just went on a little tweet rant, booger-sugar'd up talking s***," he continued.



"I was more sad than mad. Now, I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely sleep him. I'm turning up, I'm changing up real quick, f*** Conor!" he said with a smile. "Idols turn to rivals."

"He obviously was probably on a good amount of fun stuff, I think that tweet got deleted pretty quick, but it is what it is."

"People like that, with that big of an ego, he can see what's happening. He's starting to get pushed out, and I'm starting to come up. It's like, there’s no other reason for him to talk about me." - Sean O'Malley

The next day, O'Malley was asked by podcaster and fitness personality Bradley Martyn if he would consider having a fight in the UFC against McGregor.

"Would you ever get a fight with him? That would be the most insane fight," Martyn excitedly asked. "The numbers would be astronomical, dude."

"I'm pretty realistic when it comes to like big guys," O'Malley responded. The Montana-born fighter is the UFC champion in the 135-pound division, while McGregor predominantly fights at 155 or 170 pounds.

"I'm a 135, I stay in my lane, I do my thing. I would go up to 145 to fight [Volkanovski or Holloway] but like I'd stay in my lane. Conor is one of the only guys I would fight that I'm like 'that motherf***er's big.' I would fight him at 155," he declared.

The champion said he would be willing to take the fight because not only would it be "a huge payday" but also because it would be "legendary."

"He's one of the rare guys I would fight that are actually way out of my weight class," O'Malley added.