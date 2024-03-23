One arrested after a 70-year-old woman's body was found stuffed into a trash bag in New York

Four people were taken into custody for questioning after the deceased body of a 70-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a garbage bag inside an apartment building in the Bronx, according to Fox News Digital.

The authorities arrived at the scene on Grand Concourse Avenue in Mott Haven around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. The victim — Margie Ann William-Collins, 70 — was originally from Georgia and was staying with relatives in the Bronx apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was reportedly discovered by her daughter-in-law, whose mother stayed at the apartment. Two men and two women were initially questioned by the authorities following the discovery, but three of them were later released.

Caretaker Inga Bearden, 53, was charged with concealment of a corpse, which is a felony. The authorities mentioned that there were no signs of physical trauma to the body, but the autopsy report has yet to be released.

The New York Post reported that William-Collins had taken a long shower Thursday before winding down on her side of the living room, which she and Bearden used as a shared bedroom. And when Bearden went to check on William-Collins, she was reportedly dead.

Sources claimed that Bearden then called her 50-year-old husband and he allegedly helped Bearden place William-Collins' body inside a black garbage bag. Bearden's husband does not live in the apartment.

Bearden's husband is still being searched for by the authorities. The Post reported that William-Collins, Bearden, and her teenage children were living in the two-bedroom apartment since October.

Fox News Digital reported that the tragic incident comes just days after 52-year-old Nadia Vitel was found stuffed into a duffel bag in an apartment located in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

A pair of squatters were ultimately arrested in Pennsylvania after departing New York and crashing Vitel's stolen vehicle. The woman had just flown in from Spain to visit her late mother's apartment — which had been vacant for around three to four months. She planned to prep the apartment so that a family friend could move in, according to a report.

“We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home … and walked in on the squatters that were there,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Vitel suffered blunt force trauma to the head, multiple facial fractures, a brain bleed, and two broken ribs, according to the authorities.

