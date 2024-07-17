'This is just my job': OnlyFans model and TikTok star to make UFC debut in England

TikTok star Alice Ardelean will make her surprise debut in the UFC when UFC touches down in Manchester, England, on July 27.

The Romanian-born fighter was set to make an appearance on UFC President Dana White's showcase called "Dana White's Contender Series" but was bumped up to the big show after a cancellation. She will fight Irish strawweight Shauna Bannon at UFC 304, much to the dismay of many fans.

Ardelean is not only a TikTok influencer with over 3 million followers, but she is also a content creator on the subscription website OnlyFans, known for its sexual and pornographic material.

'It's not my fault if your husband was on my OnlyFans or not.'

In a recent interview, Ardelean justified her sexual content by saying it was just a job to help her make ends meet in order to train in mixed martial arts.

"In reality, the only reason why I was doing OnlyFans was to be able to pay for my training, nutritionist, and gym equipment every day," she told TalkSport.

The influencer said that when she first started doing the explicit content, she was not received well by fighters or fighters' wives at her gym.

"I used to train at a gym when I started OnlyFans, and I kept getting dirty looks," she said. "I even had a few messages from wives from guys in the gym saying, 'You are such a whatever' and calling me names and telling their husbands not to subscribe."

The 32-year-old said she was getting "hate" and called those who took issue with her "embarrassing."

"I was just minding my own business, but the hate was there. Some of the hate was nasty, and women in the gym were complaining about me," Ardelean continued. "It was just embarrassing. It was like, 'Shut up, I am not here to take your man. This is just my job, and I’m not interfering with your job. It's not my fault if your husband was on my OnlyFans or not.'"

In response, Shawn Bitter of MMA outlet Cageside said the signing of Ardelean was a "disgrace" to the UFC.

"The UFC signing Alice Ardelean is a disgrace to the promotion," Bitter wrote. "Probably the worst signing ever and I'm not joking," he went on.

"Ardelean isn't a fighter,,she's a TikTok star. Ardelean has a terrible 9-7 record. She's won her last five but against who? Such a shame that the best promotion in the world isn't caring about 'best in the world' talent."

Bitter may have mistyped regarding Ardelean's record, which is actually 9-5, but he was correct in stating that her five-fight win streak was against relative unknowns in lesser-known fight promotions. Her most notable opponent was current UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang in 2016, who was also the last person to beat the Romanian.

Her opponent Bannon is 5-1, losing her only UFC fight, but she has undoubtedly fought in more prestigious promotions than the newcomer.

