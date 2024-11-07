Oregon U. official reportedly says 'go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump.' He's also a hazing prevention speaker.

A University of Oregon administrator said, "Go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump," according to a campus newspaper, which included video of the rant in its story.

What's more, the school official also is a hazing prevention speaker who reportedly did jail time over a fatal fraternity hazing incident in 2012.

The Daily Emerald reported that assistant director of fraternity and sorority life Leonard Serrato posted an Instagram story after this week's presidential election in which Trump handily beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

'I'm done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I am very proud of that. Love it about myself, actually.'

The paper said Serrato told his followers on the social media platform — some of whom are Oregon students — "You can literally go f*** yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f***ing paying job. Do better in life. Get a f***ing education. Do something, 'cause you’re f***ing stupid."

Before he made a sideways peace sign in the clip, the rant ended with him saying, "And I hope you go jump off of a f***ing bridge."

You can view video of the rant included in the paper's story here; you can view a photo of Serrato here from the website of the University of Oregon, which is a public college.

A longer version of the rant includes the following preface: "I'm done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I am very proud of that. Love it about myself, actually. And so, I say this in the most disrespectful way possible: I don't care if you are my family. I don't care if you are my friend. I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives."

The Daily Emerald reported that Serrato later posted an Instagram Reel in which he discusses the presidential election results. The paper said he addressed students, including those of “color” and who identify as “LGBTQIA," and encouraged them to “take care of yourself and know that you have my support.”

The Daily Emerald said Serrato soon made his Instagram account private and declined to comment to the paper.

University of Oregon spokesperson Eric Howald told the Daily Emerald the “university is currently collecting more information about the situation" and that for now "it appears that the individual made the post on their own time, which is well within their rights."

What else do we know about Serrato?

Serrato's LinkedIn profile indicates he's also a hazing prevention speaker. A month ago, Serrato reposted on his LinkedIn page a short item about himself from ForCollegeForLife — and the following excerpt appears to explain why he speaks against hazing:

Leo Serrato could have never imagined he’d be delivering this message.



Before August 31, 2012, his fraternity membership experience had been typical. That night, however, changed everything. One of the new members of his chapter died in an alcohol-related hazing incident. Due to his involvement, Leo was charged and sentenced to jail time, and, because of this, he made it a personal mission to work to end hazing.



He vowed to his brother he would not let his death be in vain.

A 2018 profile story in the Sonoma State Star student newspaper about Serrato — who had just become the new lead campus advisor for fraternity and sorority life at Sonoma State — noted that Serrato "was involved in a hazing related death while attending Fresno State in 2012, where one of his pledges died from excessive drinking caused by hazing."

The Star added that Serrato pleaded "no contest to a misdemeanor charge of hazing and providing alcohol to a minor causing death in 2014. According to the Press Democrat, he was sentenced to 90 days in the Fresno County Jail, 90 days in the county’s adult offender work program, three years probation, and a $220 fine."

Serrato was quoted in the story: “When I was new member educator, one of our new members passed away from a hazing related incident and it was that incident that truly inspired me and opened up my eyes to what my mission and purpose is in life and that is to educated [sic] students on hazing."

Howald on Thursday afternoon didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment asking whether the University of Oregon knew about the charges against him when it hired Serrato.

Serrato on Thursday afternoon didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment, specifically whether he had anything to say in the wake of his reported statements about Trump voters in light of his declared "mission and purpose" in regard to educating others about hazing.

