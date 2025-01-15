Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Pam Bondi lays a land mine for Adam Schiff during confirmation hearing: 'You know what we should be worried about?'
January 15, 2025
'I won't play politics ... like you did leaking your colleague Devin Nunes' memo.'
Pam Bondi, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, slammed Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California following a heated exchange during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
Like other Senate Democrats, Schiff spent the majority of his time interrupting Bondi and insinuating that she would behave as a partisan actor in the Department of Justice on behalf of the president. After Schiff repeatedly berated her, Bondi pointed out the hypocrisy of his line of questioning.
'Senator, what I can tell you is I will never play politics. You're trying to engage me in a "gotcha."'
"You're all so worried about Liz Cheney, Senator," Bondi said. "You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California right now is through the roof. Your robberies are 87% higher than the national average. That's what I want to be focused on, Senator."
Senate Democrats, and Schiff in particular, railed at Bondi with concerns that Trump would weaponize the federal government in a partisan manner. Although Schiff claims to be concerned about weaponization, he failed to recognize the partisanship that has been taking place under Attorney General Merrick Garland and President Joe Biden.
"Senator, what I can tell you is I will never play politics," Bondi said to Schiff. "You're trying to engage me in a 'gotcha.' I won't do it. I won't play politics with any ongoing investigation like you did leaking your colleague Devin Nunes' memo."
Like some of his Democratic colleagues, Schiff also harped about Trump's desire to pardon January 6 cases, asking Bondi if she would implement a blanket pardon.
"As I said, the pardons are at the direction of the president," Bondi said. "We will look and we will advise. I will look at every case on a case-by-case basis, and I abhor violence to police officers."
"Senator, I will follow the law," Bondi added.
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
