Parents allegedly admit to raping teen daughter: 'Safer ... than having sex with strangers'

A Utah couple has been arrested and charged with rape and other crimes after they allegedly admitted to "engaging in sexual acts" with their teenage daughter.

On Thursday, police in Provo received a disturbing call. A 15-year-old girl had phoned in to report that her stepfather, who later said he had raised her "since the day she was born," had been raping her for more than a year.

The stepfather and the girl's mother, both in their 30s, allegedly approached the girl last year, when she was 14, and suggested they have "sexual experiences together" after learning that the girl had begun taking pictures of herself "in sexual situations" and then posting those images on Snapchat and in online chat rooms because she "want[ed] to meet and have sex with strangers," the affidavit said.

The couple then allegedly purchased sex toys for the girl and showed her how to use them on herself. Other reports indicate the three took showers together as well and that the girl sometimes watched the couple having sex.

The stepfather even allegedly copped to having sex with the girl. He and his wife apparently "decided that teaching the victim about sex, and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers," the affidavit stated.

Both have been charged with forcible sodomy, object rape, and forcible sexual abuse. The stepfather faces an additional count of rape. They are being held in Utah County Jail without bail because they pose a "substantial risk" to the four other children in their home.

It is unclear whether the other children have been victimized as well. It is also unclear where those children are now living.

Outlets are not naming the suspects to protect the identity of the girl.

