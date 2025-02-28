Socialists abandon Parisian theater after alleged sex-related violence from African refugees who refuse to leave

The socialist managers of a theater in Paris, France, are being forced to abandon it after welcoming in refugees who have refused to leave and are allegedly committing acts of violence involving sex and drugs.

The managers of the historic Gaîté Lyrique theater said that the crisis had grown to such levels that they would have to shut down and stop sending "support providers" to the theater over "untenable promiscuity."

The occupation grew from 200 to over 400 people, while there were only four toilets and no showers.

The theater made headlines when managers invited the refugees in to a free conference entitled "Reinventing the Reception of Refugees in France" at the theater, but when the conference ended, the refugees decided to stay at the theater. The problem was exacerbated by homeless people who also were inhabiting the 19th-century building.

Management said in January that the building was not "designed or equipped for accommodation on such a scale" but that they would "maintain its activity to allow the venue to remain open to its various audiences." Performances were canceled, and the building was closed to the public while services were continued for the migrants.

On Thursday a statement from management said they were pulling out.

"Without intervention by the authorities by Friday, the Gaîté Lyrique company and its teams will be forced to leave the building," the statement read, according to the Daily Mail.

The migrants have claimed to be unaccompanied minors, but some have accused authorities of racism when the authorities tried to verify their ages.

The management said the "increasingly severe and frequent violence" was leaving them no choice but to pull out their staff for their own safety.

“La Gaîté Lyrique and its entire staff will be willing and able to resume management, upkeep, and operation of the building as soon as the competent authorities provide shelter to the occupants and meet the security, safety, and hygiene conditions required for employees and residents to return," they added.

Protests have erupted outside the theater in support of the refugees.

The socialist-left city council of Paris, which owns the building, says it is unable to find accommodation for the migrants and called for the French government to come to its aid.

