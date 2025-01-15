Socialist theater that put on free event faces bankruptcy after hundreds of military-age African migrants refuse to leave

The French Red Cross Foundation held a free conference titled "Reinventing the Reception of Refugees in France" on Dec. 10 at the Gaîté Lyrique, a woke arts center owned by the socialist-led council of Paris and housed within a historic 19th-century building. Fellow travelers evidently keen to put theory into practice ushered over 250 migrants from Algeria, Mali, and other African countries to the venue.

While some of the military-aged migrants bothered listening to the supposed refugee experts speak, others right away began picking out where on the premises they would spend the next several weeks squatting.

Now, over 300 migrants are occupying the space. Radio France indicated that the problem has been compounded because the theater has also become a destination for homeless Parisians.

The woke theater reaping the whirlwind originally stated that the institution was not "designed or equipped for accommodation on such a scale," but the Gaîté Lyrique would nevertheless "maintain its activity to allow the venue to remain open to its various audiences."

'They're being frightened away by all these young men.'

Unsurprisingly, hundreds of foreign nationals issuing demands and squatting in place without a sufficient number of latrines is a business killer, not to mention a toxic environment to have beside a children's playground and war memorials. After all, the occupiers' disruptive presence has not been not limited to the confines of the theater.

According to the Times (U.K.), the occupying forces hold general assemblies daily, banging drums and shouting slogans.

The theater presently states on its website, "Due to the occupation of the building, and in the absence of solutions proposed by the competent authorities, the Gaîté Lyrique is currently unable to maintain the conditions allowing the reception of the public in its spaces. The decision has been taken to keep the building closed: Scheduled events are canceled, postponed, or relocated to partner locations until further notice."

All of the performances at the theater have been canceled through at least Jan. 24. The Times noted that with ticket sales accounting for roughly 70% of its income — the remainder coming from subsidies — the theater may not only fail to pay or retain its 60 employees but might ultimately go under.

Although the theater is effectively dying by its own weak hand, it is poised to take other businesses down with it.

The manager of the Bistrot De La Gaite, a restaurant next door to the theater, told the Times, "They are ruining my business."

"They hang around outside my terrace, smoking joints and fighting among themselves," said the manager, a daughter of Algerians identified in the report only as Elia. "Not only do we no longer get theatergoers because the theater is shut, but we don't get passers-by either. They're being frightened away by all these young men."

'There's a racist system in place that doesn't give people of color a chance.'

It appears that the leadership behind the theater, including its CEO Vincent Carry and director Juliette Donadieu, lack the requisite intestinal fortitude and survival instinct to save the institution by giving the occupiers the boot, claiming on the one hand that "it is unthinkable for the Gaîté Lyrique to throw these people out onto the street in the middle of winter," and admitting on the other that the number of foreign youths squatting on the premises continues to increase, and the "sanitary conditions are deteriorating day after day."

The socialist-led council has proved similarly useless, concluding that it could not find a place to move the migrants. Members reportedly tried to pass their problem off on the country's Ukraine-focused president, Emmanuel Macron, whose government rejected their request.

The Times indicated that the migrants' identification as minors is fraudulent. After all, were that the case and the migrants were under the age of 18, the city would be obligated to find housing and assistance for them. Authorities determined, however, that they were adults.

The leftist activists who organized the occupation, members of a group called the Collectif des Jeunes du Parc de Belleville, have campaigned against the age cut-off, calling it "racist and expeditive."

The radical activist group vowed not to leave the theater "without an offer of decent accommodation," claiming that if their demands are not met, "It's because there's a racist system in place that doesn't give people of color a chance."

