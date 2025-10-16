Pentagon doesn't bend to liberal reporters, takes their press badges

The Department of War has implemented new rules regarding news-gathering at the Pentagon such that now, according to Secretary Pete Hegseth, the building "has the same rules as every U.S. military installation."

These rules, which reflect the fact acknowledged by the New York Times that "members of the news media do not possess a legal right to access the Pentagon" and that "legally, the press has no greater right of access than the public," prompted apoplexy among scores of liberal news outlets.

'It's like college move-out day.'

After the Pentagon Press Association characterized the rules as a form of intimidation, the Associated Press, the Atlantic, CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, Politico, Reuters, Task & Purpose, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post announced that they were not going to sign an agreement signaling comprehension of the new policy by the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

If the liberal reporters loath to sign a form indicating they "have received, read, and understand" the new rules thought that the Department of War was going to buckle in the face of their protest, they were greatly mistaken.

The Pentagon Press Association said in a statement that on Wednesday — a day after Hegseth gave select publications a virtual wave goodbye — the Department of War "confiscated the badges of the Pentagon reporters from virtually every major media organization in America."

The PPA claimed further that "Oct. 15, 2025, is a dark day for press freedom that raises concerns about a weakening U.S. commitment to transparency in governance, to public accountability at the Pentagon, and to free speech for all."

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Footage shows shows a gaggle of reporters who apparently turned in their press credentials and vacated their Pentagon workspaces exiting the building, many wearing looks of self-satisfaction.

A reporter from an independent outlet that covers the military told the Columbia Journalism Review, "It's like college move-out day."

Nancy Youssef, a reporter for the Atlantic who has occupied space at the Pentagon since 2007, told the Associated Press, "It's sad, but I'm also really proud of the press corps that we stuck together."

One America News Network did not stick together with the liberal media outfits. It reportedly signed the form recognizing the new rules.

Hegseth indicated that the new rules rejected by the liberal media were, in essence, that reporters can no longer roam freely through the halls of the Pentagon; members of the press must wear visible badges; and the "credentialed press [is] no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts."

The lengthy document detailing the new rules in full states that:

credentialed members of the press who are American citizens can access the Pentagon 24 hours a day;

reporters must ensure their press credentials are visible and worn above the waist while in the Pentagon;

reporters cannot roam around various locations within the Pentagon without an escort from an authorized War Department official;

while members of the press are not required to submit their writings to the War Department for approval, DOW information "must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released by any military member, DoW civilian employee or contract employee"; and

reporters could have their credentials revoked or not renewed if they "solicit government employees to violate the law by providing confidential government information."