Pentagon publishes first tranche of 'hidden' UFO files

President Donald Trump declared in February that in response to "tremendous" public interest, he was "directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."

On Friday, pursuant to the president's directive, the Pentagon — with support from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — released hundreds of declassified unidentified aerial phenomena files pertaining to "unresolved cases" where the "government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena."

'Provide the American people with maximum transparency.'

The Pentagon indicated that additional files will be released on a rolling basis.

"These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a statement. "This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

The first tranche of documents, some of which date back to the first half of the 20th century, includes investigative records; witness testimonies from civilians, members of the American military, astronauts, and federal law enforcement officials; numerous military mission reports; government documents humoring the possibility of extraterrestrial life; and annotated news clippings regarding UAP.

The Pentagon also released numerous images of UAP, including a 1972 photograph from the Apollo 17 mission to the moon in which "three lights are visible above the lunar terrain"; a 2024 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command photo of an unexplained football-shaped UAP; and multiple FBI infrared images taken in December of an UFO over the Western United States.

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A witness account of a supposed UFO sighting in 1947. Pentagon.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is actively coordinating the Intelligence Community’s declassification efforts with the Department of War to ensure a careful, comprehensive, and unprecedented review of our holdings to provide the American people with maximum transparency," stated Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. "Today’s release is the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort."

Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R) joined other lawmakers in celebrating the release of the files and thanked Trump for keeping his word. "This is a great start!" Burchett said.

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