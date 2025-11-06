Perjuring manslaughterer who killed a soldier over an alleged racist comment wins election in Maine

Sergeant Derek Rogers, a 22-year veteran of the Canadian military who played trombone for the Canadian Central Command Band, took his wife of 20 years on a trip to Maine in 2002. It was the last trip they would take together because a pair of siblings of Sioux descent savagely beat Rogers to death while he was taking a stroll on the beach near the cottage his family rented.

On Tuesday, radicals in Bangor, Maine, elected one of Rogers' killers, Angela Walker, to city council.

'That's my past.'

The 2,231 voters who cast ballots for Walker and the leftist group that endorsed her, Food and Medicine, were evidently willing to give her a pass for her history of violence and deception.

After all, it's public record that Walker killed Rogers — a soldier known for his charity and devotion to the Salvation Army — participating in his bludgeoning and lethal force-feeding by sand, according to investigators. It's also a matter of public record that she attempted to blame the killing on an innocent woman named Aimee Pelletier, who investigators later determined had not been at the scene.

Walker and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, were originally charged with murder following the discovery of Rogers' body by a fisherman on July 31, 2002.

When Humphrey pleaded guilty to manslaughter the following year, the victim's sister, Lorna Simard, said, "I don't feel that any plea bargain is justice," reported the Associated Press.

Simard was ultimately denied the full measure of justice twice as Walker also managed to strike a plea deal.

RELATED: Candidate arrested for allegedly breaking into GOP rival's Ohio home — just days before Election Day

Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Walker pleaded guilty in 2003 to perjury as well as to killing Rogers in exchange for a reduced charge of manslaughter.

Robert Crowley, then-justice of the Maine Superior Court, reportedly sentenced Walker to 10 years in prison and gave her a five-year suspended sentence for committing perjury.

While Walker claimed that Rogers prompted her violent reaction by allegedly calling her a "squaw" — a claim Rogers' family suggested was utter nonsense — Crowley emphasized the victim's innocence, noting, "He didn't do anything to contribute to his death, yet he lost his life."

During her successful political campaign, Walker told the Bangor Daily News, "One of the big reasons that I want to run is because I feel like, with my lived experience and the work that I’ve done in a few different agencies in the area, that I can bring concerns of community members to City Council."

The same perjurer who apparently helped stuff sand down a soldier's throat until he died added that she hopes to "be the voice for people that can’t speak up or don’t speak up."

As for Rogers' horrific slaying, Walker said, "That's my past. I don't live there anymore, and I'm a different person."

Former Bangor City Council chairwoman Sarah Nichols was among those who endorsed Walker, claiming "Angela has achieved positive results in her own recovery and has played a key role in projects that connect many people to crucial resources, supporting their recovery success."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!