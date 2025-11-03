Candidate arrested for allegedly breaking into GOP rival's Ohio home — just days before Election Day

Violence prevention was one of the planks on the campaign platform for Cincinnati City Council candidate Kevin Farmer before he was arrested for alleged burglary.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Saturday at the home of Republican congressional candidate Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, after allegedly breaking a garage window to gain entry. Prosecutors said Oglesby-Henry had video footage of Farmer breaking into the home.

'He is an abuser, and I will not back down. I will use the law, the right way, to protect women and to set my life back on track.'

The arrest was just the latest in a series of alleged criminal interactions between the two.

Farmer told WLWT-TV that he would be dropping out of the race for the Cincinnati City Council. However, he will still appear on the ballot for the Nov. 4 election and is not endorsed by any party.

He is officially listed as nonpartisan, but his donation page includes the image of a raised fist, which is often used by socialists and communists. A post on his official X account complained that the Ohio GOP had not endorsed him despite being a registered Republican.

Oglesby-Henry had previously accused Farmer of squatting at her home before she was arrested in late September for allegedly pointing a gun at Farmer in her home.

"While Mr. Farmer remains squatting in my home today, he used law enforcement to bring a false case against me and had me jailed without cause," said Oglesby-Henry. "He is an abuser, and I will not back down. I will use the law, the right way, to protect women and to set my life back on track."

She went on to categorically deny the accusation and pointed out that police did not recover a firearm and she fully cooperated with police. Oglesby-Henry was charged with aggravated menacing over the incident.

In July, Farmer was charged with domestic violence and assault against Oglesby-Henry. She eventually dropped the charges and was given a protective order against Farmer.

The WLWT report pointed out that Farmer had run on violence prevention as well as providing more resources to underserved communities.

Court records indicate that Farmer is charged with violating a protection order in addition to burglary.

He is being held on a $60,000 bond and would need to wear an ankle monitor if released.

