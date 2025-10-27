Furious liberals blame Bari Weiss takeover at CBS after Democrat leader fumbles tough question on 'Face the Nation'

A less-than-impressive interview performance from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on "Face the Nation" led many on the left to melt down on social media.

Host Margaret Brennan forced Jeffries to answer a question about the hypocritical framing of rigged elections and redistricting in the midterm elections. Many believed Brennan had been ordered to be tougher on Democrats in the wake of Free Press founder Bari Weiss being hired to lead CBS News.

'How do you justify using that now? Doesn't that undermine faith for voters you need to show up?'

"You said, 'Democrats, there are no election deniers on our side of the aisle,'" Brennan said Sunday.

"You said that back in January. But recently, you've been using the term 'rigged elections' in reference to the upcoming midterms," she added. "Democrats were appalled when President Trump used language like that. How do you justify using that now? Doesn't that undermine faith for voters you need to show up?"

"No, I've been using that term in the context of Donald Trump's unprecedented effort to gerrymander congressional maps in a partisan fashion all across the country in order to rig the midterm elections and deny the ability of the American people to actually decide who should be in the majority as it relates to the House of Representatives," Jeffries responded.

Brennan interrupted and contradicted Jeffries.

"You know Democrats are also going through gerrymandering and redistricting," she said.

"No, no, no," Jeffries responded. "Democrats are going to push back aggressively to make sure that we have fair maps across the country, not partisan gerrymandering, which Republicans have initiated in state after state after state."

While the episode merely represented a small burst of fair-minded journalism on Brennan's part, many on the left fell into hysteria and panic over the unexpected blow.

RELATED: Liberal meltdown ensues after Supreme Court announces it will hear Trump immunity case: 'Just plain terrifying'

"Really shameful from @margbrennan," Keith Olbermann replied. "Never talked like that to any MAGA liars she's platformed but happy to do it to Jeffries in an attempt to get Bari Weiss to NOT fire her. Just vacuous and amoral."

"Scary. After Bari Weiss's takeover of CBS, Margaret Brennan sounds like a Newsmax host in this interview with Hakeem Jeffries," attorney Kaivan Shroff responded.

"Margaret Brennan's hostility toward Jeffries compared to her deference toward Bessent and Graham demonstrates the chilling authoritarian takeover of CBS," one response reads.

"Totally inappropriate Margaret. There was no reason to speak like that to Jeffries," another detractor said. "I guess we know where you got your orders from. I was hoping changes would not happen under Bari. I guess I was wrong. Sorry but I will no longer be watching you or this show."

The entire Jeffries interview can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

