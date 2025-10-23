Local CBS News station glosses over key details in its anti-ICE hit piece

CBS News Chicago released a report in early October claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the Broadview detention center had repeatedly dialed 911 with fabricated emergencies.

The report stated that, according to Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills, the police department had received "several questionable 911 calls ... from the ICE facility recently," emphasis added. However, the October 2 article mentioned only one alleged instance and failed to note that the event actually occurred months earlier.

'Our brave ICE law enforcement should be thanked for risking their lives every day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists instead of vilified by sanctuary politicians.'

In the report, CBS shared bodycam footage of police responding to a 911 call that someone had reportedly tampered with the gate at the detention center. When police arrived at the scene, they found two individuals with the CBS News crew.

Mills told the news outlet that he believed ICE's call was bogus. One police officer told CBS that it did not appear anyone had been tampering with the gate.

"The chief said that was just one of several questionable 911 calls his police department has received from the ICE facility recently," CBS reported.

However, while the CBS News Chicago broadcast showed the incident report and bodycam footage of the alleged false call, revealing that it occurred on June 15, 2025, the article published on the CBS News website made no mention of the June date. CBS News Chicago also failed to cite any other incidents.

Blaze News contacted CBS News, CBS News Chicago, and Mills to inquire whether they could provide any details about other alleged false calls made by ICE agents.

RELATED: When did my local TV news become leftist propaganda?

Image source: Broadview Police Report

The police report obtained by Blaze News confirmed that the gate-tampering call occurred on June 15, over three months before CBS News' reporting.

"[The responding officer] made contact with the two individuals who identified themselves as members of a CBS News crew. They stated that they had been in the area for approximately 10 minutes and denied witnessing or participating in any criminal activity, including tampering with the gate," the report reads.

It notes that an ICE agent at the detention center "approached the news crew and advised them that the property was private and that they were not permitted to enter."

"The news crew acknowledged the warning and, though initially hesitant, complied with the directive," the report continues.

RELATED: Trump urges SCOTUS to unleash National Guard in Chicago amid protests, increase in violence against ICE

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security rejected claims that ICE agents at the facility were making false emergency calls to the local police department.

"After a terrorist attack at an ICE facility in Dallas, Broadview Police Chief Thomas Mills is choosing to smear our brave ICE law enforcement," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Blaze News. "Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults [including] sniper attacks, cars being used as weapons, and assaults from rioters."

"Our brave ICE law enforcement should be thanked for risking their lives every day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists instead of vilified by sanctuary politicians," McLaughlin continued. "[It's] disheartening that even after the terrorist attack and arrests of rioters with guns outside the Broadview ICE facility these sanctuary politicians chose [to] engage in political theatre to inflame hatred of ICE."

The CBS article was amplified by those on the left, including California Governor Gavin Newsom's communications director, Izzy Gardon.

"WOAH. CBS News reports ICE has been making bogus calls to 911 and filing false police reports in Chicago," he wrote in a post on X on October 6, providing a link to the article in the comments.

Bari Weiss, a journalist and the founder of the Free Press, was named editor in chief of CBS News just days after this article was released. She has vowed to make CBS "the most trusted news organization in America and the world." To guide the outlet's changes, she outlined 10 "core journalistic values," including to "[report] on the world as it actually is;" "tell the truth plainly — wherever it leads;" and "endeavor to present the public with the facts, first and foremost."

CBS News, CBS News Chicago, Mills, and Gardon did not respond to a request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!