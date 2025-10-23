Man found dead outside Dollar Tree was beaten with a rock by another man riding a tricycle, police say

A man who was found dead on the sidewalk outside of an Albuquerque Dollar Tree was killed by a man riding a tricycle, according to New Mexico police.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said agents were called to the discount store on Goff Blvd. on Sept. 29 at about 7:15 in the morning over a report of a man found unresponsive.

He matched the description of a man caught on surveillance video riding up to the victim on a tricycle and beating him with a rock.

They found that the man was dead, with injuries to his head and face. Police opened a homicide investigation.

On Monday, police arrested Dominic Gabriel Andrade and said he matched the description of a man caught on surveillance video riding up to the victim on a tricycle and beating him with a rock, according to court documents.

The man also appeared to stab the victim in the video.

Andrade had been spotted by U.S. marshals and brought in for questioning. When they searched him, they found a knife in his right pocket. They also found a large cane and a neon green hoodie on his tricycle, both of which matched the surveillance video from the murder scene, according to prosecutors.

The suspect admitted that he had gotten into an argument with the victim on the night that he died, but he claimed that the argument never "got physical," according to police.

A report from KRQE-TV said that the victim was named Michael Chavez and that the video showed him lying down to go to sleep after speaking with Andrade. Then Andrade hit Chavez with a rock multiple times.

KRQE said the video showed Chavez dying later on the sidewalk.

The 48-year-old suspect was charged with tampering with evidence as well as first-degree murder.

