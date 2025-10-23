Bill Maher destroys the left on the trans issue: ‘You can’t just say s**t’

Lifelong Democrat and popular talk show host Bill Maher has long been known to be one of the few voices of reason speaking out on the left, but one recent monologue of his might take the cake for the most reasonable in “Real Time with Bill Maher” history.

Maher went after the left for refusing to disapprove of those among them who are clearly “insane,” explaining that “their cowardice in not marginalizing their own crazies has been their downfall.”

“I couldn’t get Neil deGrasse Tyson — a genius, scientist, and pre-eminent scientific voice in the media — to agree that it was ridiculous for Scientific American and the Atlantic to be claiming that separating sports by sex doesn’t make sense. Yes, it does,” he said. “Actually it makes perfect sense.”

Conservatives, on the other hand, see that it makes sense to separate sports by sex and refuse to “pointlessly” reinvent society.

“They see gender as only a construct and sex is assigned at birth. And they say, ‘We’re not doing that.’ Transing kids by self-diagnosis with no age limit, no parental notification, and no acknowledgment of social contagion. Not doing it,” he explained.

And Maher didn’t stop at the transgender issue — he went after a myriad of left-wing hot-button issues.

“Asylum now covers any reason for anyone to come to America. Not doing it. Homelessness is a lifestyle. Natural immunity doesn’t count anymore. Whiteness is toxic. Penises in women’s prisons. Welcoming the intifada. We’re not doing it,” he said.

“Stop coming up with radically new and often terrible ideas and then in the next breath insist there be no debate about any of it. That if you don’t see it right away and go along, you’re bad, stupid, and deplorable. As if you were saying, ‘Duh, 2 plus 2 equals 5. Isn’t that obvious?’ Yeah, it’s obvious you can’t add,” he continued.

“You can’t just say s**t: Math is racist; queers for Palestine; looting is cool; healthy at any weight; if the men’s football team played the women’s team, it would be a tie. You can’t just say s**t,” he added.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” believes Maher isn’t far from saying, “I didn’t leave the Democrat Party; the Democrat Party left me.”

“Everything he just said in that rant has been said on this show for years and years and years,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in. “Welcome, Bill.”

“As he’s saying, it’s just common sense,” Gray says. “It’s not even left versus right. It’s just common sense.”

