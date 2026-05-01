Person of interest in custody after 2 Kentucky bank employees fatally shot during robbery: Report

A person of interest is in custody after two Kentucky bank employees were fatally shot during a robbery Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing state police.

The individual is “believed to be involved” in the robbery of a U.S. Bank in Berea, the AP said, citing state police. Berea is about 45 minutes south of Lexington.

'We’re deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees at our Berea, Kentucky, branch earlier today.'

A man wearing a gray-white hoodie, gloves, and a mask entered the bank and shot a male employee and a female employee, the outlet said, citing state police.

State police during a news conference late Thursday night identified the victims as 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer, WLEX-TV reported.

State police announced the apprehension of the person of interest Friday morning.

CBS News said it's unclear if the suspect fled from the bank with anything. The robbery and shooting happened just after 2 p.m., WLEX said, adding that state police confirmed that members of the public were in the Chestnut Street bank at the time.

State police told WLEX that the search for the suspect took officials throughout central Kentucky.

Law enforcement officers searched for the suspect driving a silver BMW with Alabama plates, WLEX said. State police told the station the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed Thursday evening before a chase ended in the area of Johnston Road in Fayette County, after which the suspect reportedly was on foot.

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U.S. Bank told the AP it was working closely with law enforcement and is committed to supporting the victims’ families and bank colleagues.

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees at our Berea, Kentucky, branch earlier today,” the company said in a statement, according to the outlet. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues, and the entire Berea community.”

Berea is about 36 miles south of Lexington, the AP added.

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