64-year-old female paid boys to shovel snow, got them drunk, attempted to inappropriately touch one of them: Police

A 64-year-old Pennsylvania female is accused of getting two boys drunk and trying to sexually assault one of them after they came to her house to shovel snow for money, according to police.

Two boys — ages 12 and 13 — reportedly were in their Pittsburgh neighborhood asking people if they could shovel snow from their walkways and driveways for money. The boys offered to shovel snow in front of Rochelle Stewart's home on Jan. 8, according to police. Stewart allegedly agreed to pay the boys $5 for the task.

In the criminal complaint obtained by KDKA-TV, the boys told investigators that Stewart invited the pair inside for hot chocolate. However, police said Stewart then offered the boys alcohol, which they consumed. One of the boys allegedly confessed to detectives that he became drunk.

The criminal complaint said Stewart sat down next to the intoxicated boy and put her leg over his and then attempted to touch him in an inappropriate and sexual manner. One of the boys recorded a video of Stewart rubbing the victim’s arm and shoulder, according to the criminal complaint.

The boys told police they then left Stewart's home but had to go back after one of them realized he left his coat at the house.

Stewart called police to report a burglary in progress around 9 p.m. that night, according to Law & Crime. Police said they attempted to make contact with the 911 caller but were unsuccessful.

When police arrived, they reportedly found the boys, who allegedly appeared to be highly intoxicated.

"The juveniles were speaking in a nonsensical way exclaiming that a lady had just got them drunk and touched them," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Officers said they separated the boys to question them individually, and the children gave a similar version of the events, according to court documents.

Police determined that Stewart was "extremely intoxicated," according to court docs. Stewart told police that neighborhood kids were "pranking" her and were "drug dealers," according to People magazine.

When questioned by police, Stewart reportedly denied the boys were ever inside her house. Police found the boy's coat inside Stewart's home as well as a half-empty bottle of vodka, according to the complaint.

Stewart was arrested and booked at the Allegheny County Jail. Stewart was charged with six misdemeanors: one count of indecent assault, one count of making a false police report, two counts of giving minors alcohol, and two counts of corruption of minors. Court records show that Stewart was released after posting $1,000 bail Thursday.

Stewart is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22.

