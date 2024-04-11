Planet Fitness member arrested for reportedly walking around 'completely naked' inside women's locker room with minor present

A man was arrested after he allegedly stripped naked in the women's locker room at a Planet Fitness gym in North Carolina and refused to leave even though a child was likely present.

Last Thursday, Christopher Allan Miller, a 38-year-old man sporting a beard, reportedly created quite a disturbance at a Planet Fitness in Gastonia, North Carolina, a city of 80,000 residents about a half-hour west of Charlotte. A woman inside the women's locker room there called 911 to report that Miller was allegedly "walking around, showing us his penis, and he won't leave."

She likewise told the dispatcher that the man claimed to be transgender: "It's a man, but he says he identifies as a woman." She also reiterated that Miller was "completely naked," wearing "literally nothing."

Other reports indicate that Miller also engaged in harassment, asking a woman to shower with him and petitioning her to rub him down with lotion. It is not clear whether this woman is the same woman who called 911.

In any case, Miller was arrested and booked into the Gaston County jail. His sex has been listed as a "male" on jail records.

Miller has been charged with one count of felony indecent exposure. In North Carolina, indecent exposure is usually a misdemeanor offense — with one notable exception: when it occurs "in the presence of any other person less than 16 years of age." In other words, a young girl was likely inside the locker room at the time Miller allegedly exposed himself.

He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

Betty Brice, another Planet Fitness member, said she does not want men sharing the women's restrooms and locker rooms at the gym. "I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender," she said.

Brice may want to consider switching gyms, since Planet Fitness has a policy of allowing members to use the facilities — including bathrooms and showers — that correspond to their "self-reported gender identity." This policy has already cost one Alaskan woman her membership after she reported a man shaving in a women's restroom at Planet Fitness last month.

It may have also cost the global company hundreds of millions in stock value. After the incident in Alaska made headlines, Planet Fitness' stock value dipped $400 million in just a week and 13.59% in a month, Blaze News previously reported.

A spokesperson for the Gastonia location told WSOC-TV that employees there took immediate action to ensure the safety of the other members and are continuing to cooperate with law enforcement. The location has a zero-tolerance policy regarding harassment, the spokesperson said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!