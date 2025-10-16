Award-winning nurse torpedoes her job after vowing to let cops die during twisted DWI stop caught on bodycam video

An award-winning nurse in Texas has been fired after she was caught on police bodycam video telling officers she would let them die if they needed medical treatment at the hospital where she worked.

Officers with the Magnolia Police Department pulled over a female driver just after midnight Saturday on suspicion of erratic driving.

'I'm a f**king nurse, and when you come through my hospital, don't worry, I'll let you die.'

Citing the arrest report, KTRK-TV reported that police observed 35-year-old Crystal Tadlock speeding and running a red light. Police said it took Tadlock 40 seconds to pull over and that while doing so, she hit a piece of concrete.

Police noted that Tadlock had "bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech" and added that Tadlock admitted to having two alcoholic beverages — a beer and a wine mixer — at a concert before the traffic stop.

Police also said Tadlock refused to undergo a breathalyzer test at the traffic stop, so officers administered a field sobriety test. According to officers, Tadlock "almost fell over backwards" during the field sobriety test, which she blamed on a recent eye injection.

Police bodycam footage shows Tadlock yelling at officers: "I couldn't walk straight because I had a f**king eye injection yesterday! Because my perception is permanently off!"

Tadlock was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

While being transported to the Montgomery County Jail, police video shows Tadlock appearing to verbally attack an officer over his heritage: "You can't speak straight because you have an accent from another country,"

Additionally, police footage indicates that an officer attempts to inform Tadlock of her rights, but she interrupts and says, "That's because ICE hasn't picked you up yet" — a reference to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tadlock told the officer she had worked at the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital for the last seven years, according to police.

Police said in a Facebook statement that "the female, who is a nurse, stated that if any of us came to her hospital, that she would make sure we died."

"Greater Heights, bitch. Don't go there," she is heard saying on video.

"I'm a f**king nurse, and when you come through my hospital, don't worry, I'll let you die," Tadlock also is heard telling the officers on video.

The nurse adds, "All your family members."

She then asks if she is being recorded.

The officer is heard telling the nurse, "You really just said you don't want me there 'cause you're gonna let me die.'"

Tadlock is heard replying, "Well, yeah. I mean, you're not that great of a person. You think you can just treat me like this?"

Tadlock is heard on police video saying, "You're going to be so embarrassed. Ha. And I'm white. Yeah."

RELATED: Bizarre bodycam video shows Florida cops arresting Chuck E. Cheese mascot as kids, parents watch in shock

Tadlock has been bonded out of jail.

Police added in the Facebook post, "Unfortunately we couldn’t charge her with not being a very nice person."

Police said they're still waiting for the results of a blood draw.

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital reportedly fired Tadlock, releasing the following statement to KTRK:

Immediately upon learning of this incident on Saturday, we took swift action to suspend the employee, pending investigation. She has subsequently been terminated. The safety and privacy of our patients, visitors, and workforce are our top priority, and we take such matters very seriously.

Tadlock previously won a nursing award.

In 2021, Tadlock was the recipient of the DAISY Award for "Extraordinary Nurses" for being "compassionate" and going "above and beyond" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Crystal is an exceptional ICU nurse who always goes above and beyond when providing care for patients as well as assisting the healthcare team," the DAISY Foundation stated. "Crystal always demonstrates a compassionate, caring, positive attitude towards patients, family, colleagues, and all healthcare disciplinary teams."

The DAISY Foundation has a mission to "meaningfully celebrate extraordinary, compassionate nurses, capturing those moments unique to nursing that make a profound difference in the lives of people around the world."

Police did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!