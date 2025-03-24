Police find more incendiary devices at Tesla dealership amid wave of attacks

The Austin Police Department confirmed its officers found active "incendiary" devices at a local Tesla dealership amid the wave of attacks on the electric car company in response to Elon Musk working for the Trump administration.

APD said the "multiple" devices were discovered just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday. Officers then called in the department's bomb squad to secure the devices. No damage was done to this location's property. KVUE reported that the incendiary devices were found at one of the dealerships where protesters have been demonstrating, but so far there is no connection to those participants.

'Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.'

Protests, vandalism, and violent attacks against Tesla products and locations are on the rise in response to Musk heading the Department of Government Efficiency to cut waste, fraud, and abuse. Tesla drivers have also been directly confronted by enraged leftists. The number of attacks has risen dramatically over the past month, and the Trump administration is doing what it can to go after the perpetrators.

"The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday.



Deputy Director Dan Bongino echoed Patel's statement, simply saying, "Justice is coming."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said there have been three people charged federally so far, but promised more will be coming.

"This is domestic terrorism. And now, you have this Congresswoman [Jasmine] Crockett [D-Texas] calling for attacks on Elon Musk on her birthday. 'Let's take him out on my birthday,' she says. Yet she turns and says she's not calling for violence," Bondi said. "Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country."

