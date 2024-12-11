Police say Luigi Mangione's fingerprints match those at shooting scene; notebook about shooting plans found on him: Reports

Police said murder suspect Luigi Mangione's fingerprints match those found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's fatal shooting in New York City last Wednesday — and a notebook found on Mangione details plans for the shooting.

CNN, citing two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter, reported that Mangione's fingerprints and those collected at the shooting scene are a positive match. CNN added that it's the first positive forensic match that investigators say directly ties Mangione to the crime scene. CNN added that it reached out to Mangione’s attorney for comment.

A handcuffed Mangione struggled with police as he arrived at the Blair County Courthouse in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing Tuesday. Dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, Mangione shouted, 'It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!'

The New York Times, citing two law enforcement officials, reported that Mangione was found with a notebook detailing plans for the shooting.

“What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents,” read one of the passages in the notebook, officials told the Times.

The Times added that CNN first reported the recovery of the notebook. CNN's report indicates investigators are examining the suspect’s writing in a spiral notebook that includes to-do lists to carry out a killing and notes justifying such plans, according to a law enforcement source briefed on the matter.

Manhattan prosecutors late Monday filed murder and other charges against Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate, the Associated Press reported, citing an online court docket. The New York Times, citing court records, reported that the initial murder charge is for second-degree murder.

Mangione was captured Monday morning at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania — which is about two hours east of Pittsburgh — after a customer spotted him and notified an employee. Police soon arrived to question him.

Police indicated in a criminal complaint that they recognized Mangione as soon as he pulled down his mask at their request in the restaurant. When they asked Mangione if he'd been in New York City recently, police said he was quiet but started shaking. Police in Altoona charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false identification to police, the AP said.

Later Monday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Mangione was believed to be “our person of interest."

The Times said Mangione — who was denied bail — is fighting extradition to New York.

'Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.'

The AP — citing a law enforcement official unauthorized to discuss the investigation publicly and who spoke with the outlet on the condition of anonymity — said a three-page, handwritten document found in Mangione’s possession includes a line in which he claims to have acted alone.

“To the feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” the document said, according to the official who spoke with the AP.

The document also contains the following line, the AP reported: “I do apologize for any strife or traumas, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming.”

According to the Times, the 262-word "manifesto" also says that as UnitedHealthcare’s market capitalization has grown, American life expectancy has not — and it condemns companies that “continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it.”

Mangione reportedly had back surgery last year

The paper added that friends said Mangione lived with significant, sometimes debilitating, back pain, which prevented him from surfing and negatively affected his romantic life; he underwent surgery for it last year.

The Times said R.J. Martin — a friend of Mangione who had lived with him in Honolulu — asked via text how his surgery went, and Mangione replied, “Long story,” and did not elaborate.

“His spine was kind of misaligned,” Martin told the paper. “He said his lower vertebrae were almost like a half-inch off, and I think it pinched a nerve. Sometimes, he’d be doing well and other times not.”

Anything else?

Bullet casings found at the scene of Thompson's killing in front of a Manhattan Hilton hotel last Wednesday — which New York City police called a "brazen" and "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack" — apparently were inscribed with words referring to health insurance claim denial tactics.

Just hours after the fatal shooting, Thompson's wife said her husband had been threatened. Paulette Thompson told NBC News in a phone call that "there had been some threats. Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

