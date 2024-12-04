UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in possible targeted attack outside NYC hotel: Report

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance unit, was fatally shot in a possible targeted attack outside a New York City hotel Wednesday morning, CNBC reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter.

The New York Times reported that police believe Thompson was targeted in the attack.

Citing police sources, the New York Post reported that a masked gunman allegedly was waiting for Thompson, opened fire at him repeatedly, and fled eastbound off Sixth Avenue.

The shooting took place outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan, CNBC said.

A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed that a 50-year-old male was shot in front of 1335 Avenue of the Americas at 6:46 a.m., CNBC said, adding that the spokesperson didn't confirm the male's identity.

The NYPD formal report said the male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, the news network said, adding that he was unconscious and unresponsive upon arrival at Mount Sinai West hospital and in critical condition; he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing, CNBC said, citing the NYPD report.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers with a white trim, and a gray backpack who was using a gun with a silencer, the individual familiar with the matter told the news network.

UnitedHealth Group was hosting its investor day at the hotel, CNBC said, adding that the insurance giant canceled the day's activities after reports of the shooting came to light. Thompson led UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurer in the United States, the news network noted.

UnitedHealth Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, CNBC said, adding that the company didn't confirm the shooting during its investor day.

“I’m afraid that we — some of you may know we’re dealing with very serious medical situation with one of our team members. And as a result, I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I’m sure you’ll understand," UnitedHealth Group staff said during the investor day, according to the news network, citing a transcript.

Witnesses added to the Post that suspect had been spotted milling around near the hotel on Sixth Avenue.

Police sources added to the Post that when the suspect spotted Thompson, he began to fire from a distance, striking him multiple times. The suspect then fled through the Ziegfeld alley and used a bicycle to escape, the Post reported.

Sources noted to the Post that the shooter wasn’t a hotel guest, but it's not clear if he had other business there.

The Post, citing Thompson's LinkedIn account, said he had worked with UnitedHealthcare for the last 20 years, became CEO in 2021, and was based at its Minnetonka, Minnesota, offices.



This is a developing story.

