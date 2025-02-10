Poll hits Dems with big dose of reality: It's not just Super Bowl fans cheering on Trump

The crowd at the New Orleans Superdome went wild Sunday when President Donald Trump took to the field. They erupted into applause again at the sight of their commander in chief raising a salute during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Between Trump's reception at Super Bowl LIX and the results of the 2024 election, it is clear that the man long vilified by Democrats and their allies is genuinely popular among the American people.

Any critics still clinging to delusion and doubt on this point were dealt another blow over the weekend in the form of a CBS News/YouGov poll, which revealed that the country — especially the under-30 crowd — is majoritively behind the president.

According to the poll, which was conducted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 53% of respondents signaled approval for the job Trump is doing — a figure "Face the Nation" anchor Margaret Brennan begrudgingly admitted marked the highest approval rating for Trump in a CBS News poll to date.

Some keen observers seized upon particulars in the cross tabs indicating that Trump's post-election explosion in popularity among young Americans has not dissipated.

When asked whether they approved of the way Trump was handling his job as president, 50% of respondents 65 and older, 56% of Americans ages 45 to 64, 52% of Americans ages 30 to 44, and 55% of Americans under 30 answered in the affirmative.

Trump's relatively high approval rating among members of the under-30 crowd caught the eye of CNN's politics reporter Andy Kaczynski, who said the "interesting numbers" amounted to a 10-point bump for the president.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted from Nov. 17-19 found that 57% of respondents ages 18 to 29 said they had a favorable view of Trump — a result that Newsweek indicated marked a week-over-week net favorability increase of 19 points for Trump among members of that age cohort. An Emerson College poll released in late November similarly found that 55% of voters under 30 expressed a favorable opinion of Trump.

It appears that the grieving Democratic parents quoted in the New York Times' Jan. 19 sob piece titled "When Your Son Goes MAGA" are far from isolated cases and that Trump's popularity among young Americans was not a flash in the pan.

The CBS poll indicated further that Trump continues to enjoy far greater popularity among men, with 60% signaling approval, whereas only 47% of women said they approved of how he was handling his job as president.

'Americans are overwhelmingly positive about President Donald J. Trump's return to office.'

Regardless of whether they approved of him or not, 70% of respondents indicated that Trump was fulfilling promises made during his campaign. Among the 49% of respondents who admitted that Trump has done more than they expected he would do in his first weeks in office, 61% said the actions taken so far are mostly things they like.

To the likely chagrin of those Democrats still licking their wounds after humiliating defeats on Nov. 5, 69% of respondents described Trump as "tough"; 63% described him as "energetic"; 60% described him as "focused"; and 58% described him as "effective."

When asked about the Trump's administration's program to deport illegal aliens, 59% of respondents signaled approval. An overwhelming 64% of respondents supported Trump's deployment of American troops to the southern border.

It appears that all the attacks in the legacy media and from Democrats have done little to convince Americans to majoritively distrust the work undertaken by Elon Musk and his team at the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to the poll, 51% of respondents said Musk and DOGE should have a lot or some influence over government operations and spending. Eighteen percent of respondents said they should not have much control, and 31% of respondents said that the efficiency team that helped expose the U.S. Agency for International Development should have no influence whatsoever.

Trump's proposed tariffs are apparently less popular.

While a majority of respondents supported imposing tariffs on goods from China, 56% of respondents opposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, 60% opposed tariffs on goods from Europe, and 62% opposed tariffs on goods from Canada. Nearly three in four Americans surveyed suspect that such tariffs would lead to price increases.

The White House said in a Sunday statement obtained by The Hill, "New polling from CBS News shows Americans are overwhelmingly positive about President Donald J. Trump's return to office and his commitment to making good on his promises."

