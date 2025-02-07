Why USAID is fighting Elon Musk’s DOGE — and what the left doesn’t want you to know

The left wants you to believe the U.S. Agency for International Development is a benevolent force — a humanitarian group dedicated to building schools, fighting disease, and spreading democracy. But history tells a different story. USAID has long served as a front for covert CIA operations, influencing foreign elections and even toppling governments that don’t align with U.S. interests.

Now, under scrutiny from the Department of Government Efficiency — a Trump-backed initiative led by Elon Musk to cut excess and corrupt government spending — USAID has responded with fierce resistance. What is it hiding?

The administrative state operates beyond voter control and congressional oversight. And now, for the first time, an outsider with real power is demanding to see the books.

Last weekend, USAID’s director of security, John Voorhees, and his deputy, Brian McGill, were placed on administrative leave after refusing to grant DOGE access to USAID’s security systems, classified personnel files, and intelligence networks.

Think about that: an “aid organization” treating transparency as a national security threat.

What kind of humanitarian work requires classified intelligence? What kind of aid needs protection from the very government that funds it? The answer is clear — USAID isn’t just an aid organization. It’s an extension of the intelligence apparatus, operating in the shadows with billions of taxpayer dollars at its disposal.

A long history of covert operations

This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is historical fact. Since its founding in 1961, USAID has funneled money into foreign student groups, cultural programs, and agricultural projects — all serving as covers for intelligence-gathering and regime-change operations.

From Latin America to Eastern Europe, USAID has been accused of influencing elections and engineering revolutions under the guise of “democracy promotion.”

USAID played a key role in the notorious “color revolutions,” orchestrated covert arms transfers in the Middle East, funneled money to Afghan warlords, propped up Hamas in Gaza, and armed opposition groups in Syria — all while selling the American people the lie that their tax dollars were building wells and feeding children.

Why the establishment fears DOGE

Federal agencies like USAID that have metastasized into unaccountable, corrupt entities fear DOGE because Elon Musk is doing more than just “balancing the budget” — he’s threatening to dismantle the power structures that have allowed agencies like USAID to operate unchecked for decades.

Musk, an industry-disruptor by nature, is looking under the hood of America’s covert operations, and the entrenched bureaucracy is terrified. That’s why USAID is resisting transparency with every tool at its disposal.

If DOGE gains full access, it won’t just expose waste — it will expose decades of covert operations, intelligence overreach, and corruption that has cost American taxpayers billions.

The battle for control

This isn’t about bureaucracy. This is about who runs the country. The administrative state, the “fourth branch of government,” operates beyond voter control and congressional oversight. It decides who gets to know what, both in America and abroad. And now, for the first time, an outsider with real power is demanding to see the books.

Think about who has run USAID historically. Samantha Power, an Obama-era bureaucrat whose husband co-authored “Nudge,” a book about manipulating public behavior, was in charge of shaping USAID into the organization it is today. Do you think she was just funding schools in Africa? Or was she helping steer foreign governments in a direction that served the interests of a hidden power structure?

Power is the ultimate example of the revolving door between so-called humanitarian efforts and deep-state manipulation. She wielded influence far beyond humanitarian aid, engaging in covert operations that shaped political outcomes worldwide. And now, her legacy continues to influence USAID’s resistance to oversight.

What happens next?

If Trump and Musk break through this wall, it would set a precedent that no part of the government is beyond scrutiny. The intelligence community will lose one of its key tools for clandestine influence. The American people might finally see how much of their money has gone to secret operations and regime-change efforts under the guise of humanitarian projects.

The media will try to bury this story under the latest celebrity scandal or political outrage. Don’t let them. Ask questions. Why does an aid organization need classified intelligence? Why is transparency a threat to democracy? Most importantly, remember that the loudest defenders of “democracy” are often the ones most afraid of real accountability.

