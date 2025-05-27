Photo by David Hunter/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Homeowner uncovers pool for the summer and makes disturbingly gruesome find
May 27, 2025
Police believe the discovery is related to a recent alleged patricide in the area.
The owner of a Long Island home made a disturbing discovery floating in his pool when he went to uncover it for the summer, according to New York police.
The East Shoreham homeowner called police on Sunday to report that he found a lifeless human body floating in the pool.
'We are currently waiting for a DNA analysis to confirm that. Based again on the [evidence] we were able to uncover, we are investigating that strong possibility.'
WNBC-TV reported that the homeowner did not want to talk about the incident, but his neighbors did.
"I don’t know why somebody would try to get under the cover. It’s not a smart thing to do," said Paul Gawreluk to WNBC. "I really wouldn’t be happy opening my pool to find that."
Suffolk County police said a county medical examiner was working to identify the body and the cause of death.
Some believe it might be the body of a fugitive from the law who is suspected of the murder of his father in Rocky Point, which is only a few miles away. Matthew Zoll, 23, is believed to have stabbed his 63-year-old father to death in November. Police have been searching for him ever since.
"We don't have a definitive ID on the body yet. However, based on the location where the body was found — proximity we believe to be the crash site of Matthew Zoll — the clothing, the fact there were no shoes on the individual," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.
"We are investigating the possibility — the strong possibility — that it would be Matthew Zoll," he added. "We are currently waiting for a DNA analysis to confirm that. Based again on the [evidence] we were able to uncover, we are investigating that strong possibility."
Other neighbors said they were shocked at the gruesome discovery.
"People walk around. Kids are around. And to think of that, it’s crazy,” said Brett Limoncelli.
