Popeyes employee stabs customer in self-defense after dispute over food order, police say

A Philadelphia Popeyes employee stabbed a customer in self-defense after an argument over a food order turned physical late Tuesday night, police told WPVI-TV.

Police told the station the incident took place just before midnight in the 6000 block of North Broad Street; officials noted to WPVI there were roughly eight employees in the store at the time.

"The 28-year-old customer had some sort of dispute with employees over a food order and began attacking and assaulting one of the employees," Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department told the station. "Other employees intervened and tried to push this 28-year-old out — back out from the front door. That's when the 34-year-old employee getting assaulted and attacked pulled a knife and stabbed the 28-year-old."



WPVI reported that the male was stabbed multiple times in the torso and head.

The male ran away after the stabbing, but police told the station they followed a blood trail to a nearby house where they found him. WPVI said the customer was taken to a hospital where he's in stable condition and in police custody

The Popeyes employee remained on scene and was cooperating with detectives, the station said, adding that police said the employee so far isn't being charged.

Police added to WPVI that the entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.



How are observers reacting?

Commenters underneath WPVI's video posted to YouTube appeared incredulous — and sometimes sarcastic — over the incident:

"Not only is fast food bad for you, these days it can be fatal," one commenter wrote.

"Over fried chicken," another commenter noted. "Let that sink in."

"If I got the honey mustard sauce instead of the spicy buffalo like I ordered, I'd be pissed off, too," another commenter quipped.

"I understand you got to defend yourself, but this is just crazy," another commenter stated. "Arguing over a food dispute."

"U can’t make this s**t up," another commenter declared.

- YouTube youtu.be

