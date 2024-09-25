Porch pirate walks up to FedEx driver, claims he's homeowner, wants package — but wise driver steps up, flips script on crook

A FedEx driver in Florida prevented a porch pirate from stealing a homeowner's delivery items last week, police said.

Doorbell video posted online shows a male approaching the FedEx driver, who is standing on the porch of a home in Hialeah on Friday, WPLG-TV reported.

'That FedEx driver was already able to capture a picture of his car and his tag,' Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told WPLG. 'We want to know if this man is responsible for other theft packages in the city of Hialeah.'

Police said the male claimed to be the homeowner and wanted to take the packages, which contained new iPhones, the station said.



But the unidentified driver wasn't so easily fooled and asked the male to prove his identity, the station said.

In the full doorbell camera video posted on Only in Dade, the FedEx driver notices the male walking up the driveway toward the home, and the driver says, "No. Who are you? No, open the door."

But the male keeps walking toward the porch — and suddenly stops and turns around and walks away when the driver holds up his cell phone, presumably to record video or take a photo.

"I don't know you," the driver is heard saying, adding to the male, "I'm gonna call the police."

WPLG said the real homeowner — who asked to be identified only by his first name, Anthony — was watching the scene play out remotely.

Suddenly the homeowner's voice is heard asking, "Hey! What's going on?" as the driver follows the male back down the driveway. The FedEx driver then yells, "Got you!"

After that, the driver runs back up the driveway to the porch shouting "Yo!" and then knocks on the door and informs the homeowner about the male who was "trying to steal" the delivery.

Anthony told WPLG that the driver told the male, "If you do live here, open the door and show me some ID, and I’ll give you the phones.'"

The male was seen driving away in a red Hyundai, the station said.

FedEx released a statement to the station that read, in part, "The security of our customers’ shipments is our top priority, and we appreciate our courier’s quick actions to make sure the shipment was delivered to its intended recipient. We encourage any customer who believes a shipment has been stolen to immediately contact local law enforcement.”

Police are investigating and said those with information should call them, WPLG reported.

WTVJ-TV said the homeowner indicated the FedEx driver knows his family well and expressed gratitude to the driver for his decisive actions.

