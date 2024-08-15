Portland Antifa rioter found guilty of orchestrating riot. Her comrades then apparently got violent.

An Antifa ringleader based in Portland, Oregon, was found guilty on Wednesday of felony riot, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and unlawful use of mace in the second degree in relation to a riot in 2021 at a park in neighboring Clackamas County.

A self-described independent journalist, Alissa Eleanor Azar was charged in connection with a riot that started when Antifa showed up to counter right-wing and conservative activists holding a voter registration drive in Clackamette Park in Oregon City. Video evidence showed Azar rushing in to use bear mace against a woman, according to the Post Millennial.

'It's us against badged and unbadged fascists.'

The day of the riot, Azar promoted the counter-rally on her social media, saying, "Don’t forget about the counter demonstration this afternoon, if you're able to show up to support please do! Rise against hate, stand up to fascism."

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Josh Cutino argued Antifa was looking for a fight, as evidenced by Azar and other Antifa members launching an attack on the right-wing event.

An Oregon City police officer testified that his team discovered homemade explosive devices and riot shields in the area where Antifa had congregated, prompting a bomb squad to be called in to secure and clear the scene.

Azar's posts on X after the riot also undermined her defense of being a "journalist."

"There will be wins, there will be many losses. it's us against badged and unbadged fascists. That's two separate forces who fight us, together & independently. i would as well," she wrote in one post.

Azar also has a long history of carrying out attacks with Antifa and being arrested in Multnomah County, where Portland is located. However, because of the progressive district attorney's office, Azar was never charged in that jurisdiction, according to the Post Millennial.

After the verdict was announced, the Post Millennial and the Federalist reported that another infamous Antifa militant, John Hacker, allegedly attacked a man outside the courthouse, causing the man to bleed from the face.

"I crossed the street and John Hacker’s there, and I was like, 'I think I just saw you assault him,'" Clackamas County Commissioner Ben West told the Federalist. "John tries to evade, police end up arresting him."

"He was bleeding pretty profusely. He was dazed. I got him off the ground, sat him up, tried to provide some direct pressure," West said. "Then Antifa came out and were yelling threatening things to me and making threats to me and my person while I was giving my report to law enforcement."

Hacker is still in the Clackamas County Jail, charged with assault. He has been denied bail.

