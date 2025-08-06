The heroic Gaza aid mission the media won’t tell you about

Last Friday, Hamas released a propaganda video capturing emaciated 24-year-old Israeli hostage Evyatar David digging his own grave in a dark Gaza tunnel.

“It’s really sick,” says Glenn Beck, noting that David was one of the unfortunate victims captured by Hamas at the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023.

“I haven't seen a Jewish person look like this since the Holocaust,” he sighs.

Sadly, the media outrage is lacking, to say the least.

Mainstream outlets regularly amplify Hamas' narrative that Gaza is starving but pay little mind to the Israeli hostages who are starving in captivity. Even worse, they refuse to acknowledge that Gaza’s starvation is a direct result of Hamas capitalizing on the hunger crisis by intercepting aid.

If the media really cared about starving Gazans, why squash the truth about why they’re starving? And why ignore successful efforts by genuine humanitarians to quell the crisis?

Glenn shares the incredible story of a 30-year old woman from Eastern Jerusalem named Sarah Awaidah, who has received almost zero media attention for her aid initiative that has fed over 100,000 Gazan families via a clever operation that bypasses Hamas.

By partnering with Mena Aid, a regional partner coalition operating under the Multifaith Alliance, in coordination with Israeli authorities, Sarah’s team “built a system that moved hundreds of trucks of food and supplies into Gaza, bypassing Hamas and private contractors who had turned hunger into a business,” says Glenn, reading from a Fox News article .

“Did you catch that line? Bypassing Hamas and private contractors who had turned hunger into a business,” he says, emphasizing the truth the media refuses to acknowledge — that Hamas is the reason Gaza continues to starve.

In June 2025, Sarah’s team decided to “scale up distribution … at a time when no one was able to get anything into Gaza because of looting, chaos, and multiple layers of obstruction on the ground” by mapping “an alternative route.” Working with multiple “trusted logistics partner[s],” many of whom were Israeli, Sarah’s team “[reached] Northern Gaza, where people had not seen a stable supply of food for months.”

Israeli authorities were critical in Sarah’s mission. They “tried to cut off these private-sector schemes by shutting down the routes that allowed commercial profiteering,” Glenn reads, highlighting another truth the media ignores — Israel is assisting humanitarian efforts to aid Gaza.

While Sarah’s initiative has been highly successful, it has come at a cost: “Her own safety,” says Glenn.

The aid system Sarah and her team created undermined the Hamas-created economy that profits on hunger, which put a target on her back.

“There's a lot of private-sector businessmen, some associated with Hamas and other political groups. They try to use aid to make millions of dollars because there's such a shortage of goods and prices are so high. Some steal aid and sell it in the market. Others try to take over the supply route so they can resell it,” says Glenn, quoting Sarah.

“By flooding the market with free goods,” Sarah’s team “fed families” while simultaneously “[driving] down the inflated prices charged for basics like sugar and flour.”

The death threats came swiftly.

“I began receiving death threats, not just from Gaza, but from the West Bank. Heartbreakingly, some came from people I once trusted … and now my life is at risk because I refuse to let the private sector hijack aid for commercial gain or let political actors bend it to serve their goals," said Sarah.

“Why isn’t everyone covering this woman?” Glenn asks.

To hear more of Sarah’s story and Glenn’s commentary, watch the video above.

