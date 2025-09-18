Portland to issue violation against ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Keith Wilson (D) announced his administration will be issuing a "land use violation" to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the southern portion of the city for alleged violations surrounding Antifa constantly protesting the building.

According to Wilson's office, an overview of federal records "from a 10-month period show more than two dozen detention policy violations of the facility’s land use conditions of approval with the city, which does not allow detainees to be kept overnight or held for more than 12 hours."



The crowds often stand in front of the driveway in an attempt to prevent federal vehicles from entering or leaving.

The city is also taking issue with a "second violation related to boarded windows, which is not associated with the land use approval."

Wooden boards have had to be placed over the building's windows and doors to prevent damage to the glass and walls due to the ongoing protests, riots, and vandalism from Antifa and far-left activists.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made clear detention limitation commitments to our community, and we believe they broke those policies more than two dozen times," said Wilson. "I am proud of our team for conducting a thorough, thoughtful investigation, and referring the matter to the next steps in the land use violation process."

The Department of Homeland Security will be given 30 days after receiving the notice of violation "to correct the issue. If there is substantial evidence of violation, a fine can be issued."

A request for comment from DHS on the alleged violations was not returned in time for publication.

The ICE facility in the Rose City has long been a target for local far-left and communist radicals. The location was targeted during the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots, continuing until Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. With the Trump administration's renewed crackdown on illegal aliens, Antifa activists have doubled their efforts to attack the building and federal agents.

