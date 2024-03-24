'Pretty empty': Drake Bell blasts Nickelodeon for soft apology following the release of 'Quiet on Set' documentary

Former child star of Nickelodeon's "Drake and Josh", Drake Bell, said the network's apology after the release of the bombshell documentary "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" was "pretty empty," according to the New York Post.

The documentary reveals "the untold story of the toxic and abusive environment inside '90s kids' TV," according to the show's description. "Hear harrowing accounts from former child stars and crew who probe the balance of power in the industry and reveal an era that inflicted lasting wounds still felt today."

Bell, 37, recently appeared on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast to discuss the documentary and Nickelodeon's failure to adequately respond to what happened to child star off set.

“There’s a very well-tailored response saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything,” Bell said concerning the network's apology.

“So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood.”



“I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on,” Bell continued.

“And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.”

Bell's comments come just one week after the docuseries aired and immediately went viral online. Shortly after the episode aired, the children's TV network posted what appeared to be a sincere apology.

“Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” the network said in a statement that was ultimately obtained by Variety.

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct,” the statement continued.

“Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Among the host of allegations made in the show, Bell claimed that he had been sexually assaulted by Brian Peck, an acting coach, while staying at his house.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I would usually sleep. I woke up to him — I opened my eyes, I woke up and he was sexually assaulting me,” Bell said during the interview.

“I froze and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react, and I have no idea how to get out of this situation.”

Bell claimed that the only person who believed him was his father, who, when he brought the issue up to studio executives, claimed that he was being "homophobic." Peck, now 62 years old, is gay.

Bell went on to say that the abuse is what ultimately led him down a self-destructive road.

In May 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to two charges of sexual abuse, and he was later sentenced to one year and four months in prison and forced to register as a sex offender, according to the Post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!