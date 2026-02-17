VIDEO: 'Dumb crook' breaks into van to steal property and gets locked inside, Florida police say

A man described as a "dumb crook" by police allegedly claimed that a dog chased him into a van, but surveillance video showed that he was trying to steal items inside.

Dean Young, 26, can be heard screaming from inside the van on the surveillance video from the Hialeah neighborhood on Wednesday.

Young began screaming and kicking at the doors after the owner of the van locked the doors.

"Help me! I'm inside!" the man yells. "I can't breathe!"

The owner of the van decided to wait until police arrived out of safety concerns, according to homeowner Nercy Toledo.

"There were machetes inside the truck, and he could've just come out and hurt anybody, so they left him in there," she explained.

Young tried to tell police that he was handing out business cards and was chased into the van by a dog, but surveillance video obtained by WTVJ-TV showed him sneaking up to the van after exiting his car.

"I think it's funny. It's a dumb crook. I guess now he's watching the news and inside the jail," Toledo added.

Young faces burglary and criminal mischief charges.

He was given a bond of $1,500 but will remain in jail.

"The Hialeah Police Department was really happy 'cause this is incredible. This is the best arrest they've ever made, they told me," Toledo told WSVN-TV.

