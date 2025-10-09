Pro-Hamas protesters hit with high bail after violent clash with Boston police

Pro-Hamas protesters who allegedly became violent during a march in Boston on Tuesday evening will remain in custody unless they can raise sufficient funds to cover their high bail costs.

'I think that effectively, the far-left promotes violence.'

Thirteen agitators were arrested earlier this week while participating in a pro-Palestine rally on the two-year anniversary of Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack that caused the deaths of more than 1,200 Israelis.

Some of the charges against the protesters included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

Four officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones, in scuffles with the protesters.

John Gately, the host of the "John F Gately Show," captured footage of the demonstration and estimated that roughly 175 people attended.

"There was a kerfuffle. There was a report of pepper spray; I didn't see that," Gately told Blaze News on Wednesday. "It was a fight in the middle of Tremont Street."

RELATED: Masked pro-Hamas agitators turn violent — 4 cops injured, 13 arrested in Boston

Image source: John Gately

"From my perspective, this is all the same ball of wax: Antifa, free Palestine, trans-tifa. They're all the same effectively, far-left/communist agitators," Gately said. "It's all the same oppressor versus oppressed dialectic."

"I think that effectively, the far-left promotes violence," he added.

On Thursday, the Boston Herald reported that the arrested protesters were slapped with high bail amounts. Three individuals, 26-year-old Osama El Khatib, 19-year-old Styx Hatch, and 21-year-old Roder Atwood, were held on $10,000 bail. Atwood is accused of assaulting a police officer and causing bodily harm.

Atwood, a Tufts University senior, pleaded not guilty. His attorney requested that Atwood be released, noting his lack of prior criminal record.

Blaze News reached out to Atwood's attorney, Peter A. O'Karma.

RELATED: 'BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!' Trump brings an end to another bloody war ahead of Nobel Prize announcement

Image source: John Gately

Atlanta Carrig-Braun, 24, and Haley Macintyre, 24, were held on $7,500 bail. A few other individuals, including 27-year-old Madeline Weikel, 22-year-old Jacob Pettigrew, and 28-year-old Gabrielle Smith, were held on $5,000 bail.

Owen Woodcock, 26, and Amun Prophet, 25, were held on $1,000 bail. Prahlad Iyengar, 25, Laith Hintzman, 19, and Benjamin Andre Choucroun, 20, were held on $500 bail.

In a statement previously provided to Blaze News, Mayor Michelle Wu (D) said, "We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest. Boston will not tolerate violence, and we categorically condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers. The individuals who engaged in these attacks must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!