Georgia Court of Appeals pauses proceedings in Trump case

The Georgia Court of Appeals has stayed proceedings pending the outcome of appeal in a case involving former President Donald Trump.

"The proceedings below in the Superior Court of Fulton County are hereby stayed pending the outcome of these appeals," an order states.

'The Georgia Court of Appeals has properly stayed all proceedings against President Trump in the trial court pending its decision on our interlocutory appeal ...'

Reports indicate that Trump and other defendants want Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the case.

"The Georgia Court of Appeals has properly stayed all proceedings against President Trump in the trial court pending its decision on our interlocutory appeal which argues the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct," Steve Sadow said in a statement. Sadow indicated in his post on X that he is "lead defense counsel for President Trump in the Fulton County, GA case."

Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and other individuals were indicted last year.

"Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," the introduction of the indictment alleged.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is aiming to defeat President Joe Biden during the presidential election later this year.

Last week, a jury found the former president guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!