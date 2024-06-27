Prosecutors' union supports recall of Soros-backed DA Pamela Price — chief assistant resigns

The Alameda County Prosecutors' Association threw its support behind the recall effort against George Soros-backed District Attorney Pamela Price, the San Francisco Chronicle recently reported.



According to an email obtained by the news outlet, the union "overwhelmingly" voted to support recalling the soft-on-crime DA.

The union's email read, "Our support for the recall reflects the unfair and hostile work conditions that we face everyday [sic], as we try in good faith to implement the policy directives that Pamela Price has created."

"Put different, our support for the recall is based on labor issues, not policy," it added.

During her time in office, the county has experienced an increase in crime and an exodus of businesses.

Price has recently led an investigation into past misconduct in her office, which she believes prompted the union to support the recall effort. The DA alleged that prosecutors in Alameda County between the mid-1980s and 2007 prevented black and Jewish residents from participating as jury members on death penalty cases, according to a CNN report.

During a Tuesday press conference, Price addressed the union's support for her removal from office.

"The prosecutors' union has always supported the recall. The prosecutors' union contributed $125,000 to my opponent's campaign and then fundraised an additional $75,000. The prosecutors' union, at this point, represents a very small percentage of our employees," Price stated.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 85% of the union's members participated in the recall vote. However, it is unclear how many ballots were cast supporting Price's removal.

"Unfortunately, the timing is indicative of the fact that this office has had a legacy and a history of unethical behavior, and it's obviously something that no one wanted us to uncover or certainly to expose to the public," Price continued. "We're aware that [the prosecutors' union] has been consistently opposed to our efforts to try to reform this office and to expose prosecutorial misconduct."

She called her office's investigation of the death penalty cases a "final straw" for the union.

"I do believe that they are threatened by our review of past prosecutorial misconduct. I believe that too many prosecutors in this office were raised with very different values than the values that this community holds today," Price added.

California Justice and Public Safety PAC, which received funding from Soros, gave $700,000 to Price's 2018 campaign.

In March, the groups behind the recall effort submitted approximately 123,000 signatures, Blaze News previously reported. To force a special election, they only needed roughly 73,000 verified signatures.

During Tuesday's press conference, Price announced that Chief Assistant District Attorney Otis Bruce Jr. had announced his resignation effective July 13.

"I can confirm that Otis Bruce Jr. has resigned," Price stated. "He was part of the transition team. We had a great experience with him. The impact on the office is such that it will continue to grow."