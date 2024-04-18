Soros-backed DA Pamela Price will face recall vote

George Soros-funded Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price (D) will face a recall vote this year after campaigns targeting the soft-on-crime DA collected enough signatures to make it onto the ballot.



The groups behind the recall effort submitted 123,000 signatures to election officials in early March. The campaigns only needed approximately 73,000 verified signatures to trigger a special election.

On Monday, the Alameda County registrar of voters announced that enough verified signatures were collected to launch a recall vote.

Following a manual review, the registrar found that 74,757 of the signatures were valid, while nearly 49,000 were invalid, KQED reported.

The county's board of supervisors will need to determine when to hold the recall election. A date must be decided within 14 days of the registrar completing the signature validation process.

It is unclear whether the county will hold a separate special election, which would cost around $20 million, or if the recall vote will be consolidated with the regularly scheduled election in November to save funds.

Leaders of the effort to oust Price have blamed her progressive policies for the increase in criminal activity in Oakland.

Price promised to radically reform the criminal justice system, reduce mass incarceration, end the death penalty, and prohibit minors from being charged as adults.

Since Price has been in office, many Oakland businesses have closed down due to the area's rampant crime.

Carl Chan, one of the recall's leaders, stated in March that the petition to remove Price is "not about politics, but about public safety."

Brenda Grisham, another leader of the recall effort, said, "We shouldn't have to do this, but for the safety of our community, the safety of our children, the safety of our businesses, this is something that had to be done. This is a right for the citizens of Alameda County."

Under Price's leadership, multiple veteran prosecutors have resigned, citing an inability to perform their job duties. Even the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's Oakland branch has accused Price of creating a "doom-loop," slamming her "progressive policies and failed leadership."

A spokesperson for Price's Protect the Win campaign previously claimed that the DA would win a recall vote. However, Price's campaign has since become so low on money that it allowed the contract with its campaign manager to expire, KQED reported.

Price, during a July interview with local news, claimed that her role as DA " has really no impact on crime. " She has called those who support the recall effort "election deniers."

"We had an election. We won the election by an overwhelming majority. It wasn't a small, close election and so the people who lost, they lost, and when you lose an election, you shouldn't be able to overturn the will of the voters. That's what happened during the insurrection on Jan. 6," Price stated last year.