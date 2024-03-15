Soros-backed DA's staff training claims 'racial disparities' in justice system, slavery 'never fully abolished': Report

George Soros-backed Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price mandated staff training that teaches about "racial disparities" in the criminal justice system and claims that "slavery was never fully abolished in the US," according to a Thursday report from the Daily Caller News Foundation.



Documents obtained by the DCNF revealed that the leftist California DA's office provided employees with training materials arguing that the criminal justice system in the United States is rooted in racism.

A 40-slide presentation, titled "A New Paradigm for Public Safety Restorative Justice Racial Justice Act Training," claimed that the U.S. "never fully abolished" slavery, citing the 13th Amendment, which states, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

The presentation, which quoted the Constitution, bolded and underlined the phrase "except as a punishment for crime." According to the training, "Modern policing grew directly out of slave patrols," and "the carceral state grew out of chattel slavery."

A slide titled "The Myth of Black Male Criminality" read, "Americans can tolerate mass incarceration because it happens to 'others' and is justified by this narrative." It noted that black men account for just 6.5% of the population and 40.2% of the prison population. The training declared that one in 17 white men versus one in three black men have a "lifetime likelihood of imprisonment."

"Black people are treated more harshly than white people at every stage of the criminal legal process," the presentation stated. "As a result, people of color — and Black people in particular — are incarcerated at strikingly higher rates than white people in jails and prisons across the country."

The DCNF reported that Price's office uses the presentation to train victim-witness advocates, who, according to the DA's website, "serve as the liaison between the victims, prosecutor, law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies."

A spokesperson from the DA's office told the news outlet that the training materials are currently in use.

Earlier this month, a committee submitted 123,000 signatures to the Alameda County Registrar's Office in hopes of ousting Price by securing a recall vote on the November ballot. Oakland residents are fed up with the progressive DA's soft-on-crime policies, which have led to an uptick in crime and driven out veteran prosecutors and businesses. The campaign only needs 73,000 of the signatures to be verified to launch a special election.

