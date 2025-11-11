Protestant pastor says polygamy is biblical: 'He divinely ordained it'

A protestant pastor is not backing down from his claim that he can have multiple wives.

Rich Tidwell, a pastor in Canton, Missouri, has sparked an online debate about the acceptance of polygamy in Christianity and whether or not it is biblically justifiable.

'I have two beautiful wives.'

To the expected amount of backlash, Tidwell recently made an announcement on his Instagram page that his second wife is expecting his eighth child.

"I have two beautiful wives," Tidwell wrote in a long entry. "We're thrilled for what the Lord has done for our family," he added, citing Bible passage Luke 18:29.

The pastor wrote about his justifications in an article called "Plural marriage," labeling the practice as polygyny, which refers to one man being married to multiple women.

"In 2019, I discovered the surprising fact that God not only never prohibited polygyny throughout the entire biblical narrative (as He did with polyandry or homosexuality), He divinely ordained it in several cases," Tidwell claimed.

He then cited more passages.

Polygyny is Biblically lawful.

— Rich Tidwell (@richtidwell) November 11, 2025

Exodus 21:10 regulates but does not prohibit the practice, Tidwell claimed, when it says, "If he takes another wife to himself, he shall not diminish her food, her clothing, or her marital rights."

Tidwell also noted 2 Chronicles 24:2-3, which mentions that "Jehoiada took two wives for him, and he became the father of sons and daughters," as well as 2 Samuel 12:7-8:

This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: "I anointed you king over Israel, and I delivered you from the hand of Saul. I gave your master's house to you, and your master’s wives into your arms. I gave you all Israel and Judah. And if all this had been too little, I would have given you even more."

The pastor continued with more citations and said that if God explicitly gave men more than one wife at any time in history, "Then it was not and is not sin."

For those who argued that polygyny is not the original design for mankind, Tidwell countered, "Neither is death, nor clothing, nor eating meat."

In an article titled "Should polygamist families be welcome at church?" Tidwell shared a letter he wrote to an Anglican church in Missouri requesting to attend its worship services; he was soundly denied.

A priest replied, saying the bishop, clergy, and parish council "unanimously decided against" the family's participation.

"On multiple levels, polygamy is forbidden in our convictions, interpretation of Scripture, and the Canons and Constitution of the [Anglican Church of North America]," the unknown representative wrote, citing the following: "Canon II.7: Of Christian Marriage, which defines marriage as a lifelong union of one man and one woman."

"These convictions are non-negotiable," the letter said. "If you ever repent and become functionally and theologically monogamous, you are welcome to participate."

Tidwell is a pastor at the nondenominational Ormond Church in Canton, Missouri, according to Protestia.

